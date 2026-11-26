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The Care Bears are moving into Pavilion Bukit Jalil for the festive season, turning the mall’s Centre Court into a village based on the bears’ home world of Care-a-Lot.

The event, titled A Bear-y Joyful Christmas – Together, Here, runs from 20 November to 3 January 2027. It also marks the mall’s fifth anniversary.

The Care Bears Christmas Village takes over Centre Court on Level 2. Shoppers are greeted by 12-foot inflatable Cheer Bear and Grumpy Bear installations.

The main attraction is the Care-a-Lot Castle. The village also has a Care Bears Clock Tower, a Christmas Village Café, a Christmas Wish Post where visitors can write and decorate their own wishes, and a gift-wrapping station.

Character appearances are scheduled on select dates in December. Cheer Bear and Grumpy Bear will hold meet-and-greets at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm, while a confetti snowfall show called Jingle & Sparkle will run at 2pm and 6pm.

Shopping Rewards for Different Budgets

Maybank Credit and Charge Card holders can also redeem a limited-edition 15cm Care Bears Christmas Wishes Bear Keychain Plush with a single-receipt spend of RM800.

Pavilion Privileges members who spend RM2,000 in a single receipt can get a 33cm Care Bears Christmas Wishes Bear Plush.

All rewards are available while stocks last.

Separately, the mall is giving away RM100,000 in shopping vouchers from 3 Dec to 3 Jan. Shoppers who spend RM500 in one receipt can redeem a RM30 voucher.

Five Years and Counting

Dato’ Joyce Yap, Chief Executive Officer of Retail at Kuala Lumpur Pavilion Sdn Bhd, said the mall has grown into a place where families gather for shopping, dining and shared experiences.

“Our collaboration with Care Bears reflects our commitment to creating engaging experiences for different generations,” she said.

The mall spans 1.8 million sq ft and has more than 600 retail stores and 250 food and beverage outlets.

The festivities close with a Countdown to 2027 Party on 31 December at PIAZZA, Level 3. The party features LED dance performances, live music and roving entertainment, with selected F&B outlets open until 1am.

The Care Bears, introduced in 1982, have a Malaysian retail footprint of their own. Pavilion Bukit Jalil hosted the first Care Bears store in the country, which opened on 30 May 2025, according to licensee Play Interactive.

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