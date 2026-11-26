Anwar Urges Rural Postings As Putrajaya Moves To Absorb 9,000 Contract Doctors
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says personal preference cannot leave remote areas like Kapit and Gua Musang without healthcare, though he stopped short of detailing rules or penalties for refused deployments.
Anwar Ibrahim FB / Unsplash
In Brief
- Anwar urged doctors, teachers and other civil servants to accept rural and remote postings so communities are not left without essential services.
- He said postings will be adjusted where reasonable, but healthcare access for remote areas such as Kapit, Gua Musang and Ulu Kelantan remains the priority.
- His remarks were a call rather than a new rule, with no details given on adjustments or consequences for refusing a posting.