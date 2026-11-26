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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on doctors, teachers and other civil servants to accept postings in rural and remote areas, saying personal preferences should not leave communities without essential services.

Speaking on RTM’s Dialog Negara programme on Wednesday night (25 Nov), Anwar acknowledged that postings can be difficult for the people who have to take them.

“There are difficulties with postings. Where we can make adjustments, we will,” he said. But he drew a firm line on how far that flexibility goes, posing a direct question: “But if everyone gets to choose, who will choose to work as a doctor in Kapit in Sarawak, or in Gua Musang or Ulu Kelantan?”

The point, in his view, is that someone has to be there. Anwar said the government would adjust postings where it was reasonable to do so, but that giving remote communities access to healthcare remained the priority.

He said the same staffing problem applies to engineers and teachers, and that postings across the public sector are needed to keep services running in remote parts of Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

Filling Posts Is Only Half The Problem

The remarks come at a time when the health workforce is already stretched. Budget 2027 earmarks more than 9,000 contract doctors for permanent posts next year, and Anwar has said doctors who complete housemanship will be offered permanent medical officer positions from then on.

Filling those permanent positions in the right places is the other half of the problem Anwar is describing: the government is trying to make the job more secure, but it still has to persuade doctors to work where the need is greatest.

Whether that persuasion will work is an open question. Anwar’s comments were framed as a call rather than a new rule, and he did not detail what the adjustments would look like or what would happen to someone who turned down a posting.

For doctors and teachers weighing a rural assignment, those specifics matter a great deal, and they are likely to be the next thing people ask about.

READ MORE: Budget 2027: Doctors To Get Permanent Posts After Housemanship

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Healthcare System Is In Jeopardy & Doctors Are Angry

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