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Allianz Malaysia Berhad is rolling out a new insurance and wealth package tailored for affluent Malaysians who want to grow their savings in foreign currencies.

Dubbed the Allianz Eterna – Wealth That Connects, the new offering is run through the company’s recently set-up branch in Labuan, Allianz Labuan Limited.

While Allianz’s regular policies in Malaysia are bought and paid out in Ringgit, the Labuan setup allows wealthy customers to buy life insurance and invest in foreign currencies—such as the US dollar—without having to send their money overseas.

Allianz Eterna was officially launched in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 26. (Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP)

Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad Chief Executive Officer Giulio Slavich said the move taps into a fast-growing trend, pointing out that Malaysians already hold more than RM600 billion in overseas investments.

“We’re going to continue offering our onshore products, so everything that you know already,” Slavich told a press conference after the launch of Allianz Eterna at Kuala Lumpur today.

“Allianz Labuan is going to complement this offering with offshore solutions dedicated to the Malaysian customers,” he added.

According to Slavich, while everyday household savings in Malaysia have been growing by about 5% a year, the wealth of the country’s richest individuals is growing up to four times faster—at around 20% annually over the next five years.

The first plan under Allianz Eterna is called Horizon Infinite which combines life insurance protection with long-term investment in US dollars, backed by Allianz’s global investment specialists.

Allianz Labuan Limited Director and Principal Officer Benny Woon said Horizon Infinite is just the first of several products planned to help wealthy families pass down their money and plan for retirement.

“As you know, customers—especially high-net-worth customers—have a lot of very different sorts of needs: legacy planning, investments, retirement savings.”

“Beginning with Horizon Infinite, of course we have plans to launch more different types of products across solutions for different needs that the high-net-worth of Malaysia would have,” Woon, who is also the Chief Sales Officer for Allianz Life Insurance said.

Slavich meanwhile added that future plans under Allianz Eterna will look into other foreign currencies and ways to help Malaysians stretch their retirement income as the nation’s population ages.

To reach these customers, Allianz will offer the plans through its bank partners, insurance agents, and brokers.

Buyers will also get access to extra perks, such as legal advice on inheritance planning, financial market briefings, and exclusive sports and lifestyle events.

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