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Kota Kinabalu police announced on Facebook that all four teenage girls who were reported missing in separate incidents have been found safe.

The four girls are Lorna Palmani, 17; Nadyana Albaser, 16; Olivia Jeffrey, 16; and Farha Nabila Abdullah, 14

Lorna was reported missing from Kampung Numbak, 1Borneo, Menggatal, on 22 October. Three more disappearances followed in succession: Olivia Jeffrey from Taman Richdar, Menggatal (7 November); Nadyana Albaser from Kampung Warisan Kalansanan, Inanam (8 November); and Farha Nabila Abdullah from Kampung Sinulihan, Inanam (9 November).

The Kota Kinabalu police thanked the public for their cooperation and help in finding the girls.

The Bigger Picture: Missing Teenagers In Malaysia

While all four cases in Kota Kinabalu ended safely, reports of missing minors have been steadily rising nationwide.

According to statistics disclosed by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in Parliament earlier this year, police recorded 4,557 cases of missing children under 18 between 2021 and 2025, nearly doubling from 594 cases in 2021 to 1,219 cases last year.

Separate Bukit Aman data tracking 4,655 missing minor cases from 2021 through January 2026, including 98 reports in January alone, showed a high recovery rate: 4,261 victims were located, 20 were found deceased, and 374 remain unresolved.

Police noted that teenagers aged 13 to 15 make up the largest vulnerable group, with roughly 75% of disappearances linked to youths running away from home, schools, or shelters.

As of this month, PDRM’s official Missing Children Portal (NUR Alert) lists 320 active alerts nationwide.

In Malaysia, you do not need to wait 24 hours to lodge a missing person report. Head to the nearest police station immediately with a recent photograph and details of what the person was last wearing.

For urgent assistance, call the national emergency line at 999 or contact the nearest police station directly.

If the missing person is under 18, ask investigating officers to activate a NUR Alert via the Royal Malaysia Police Missing Children Portal (Portal Hebahan Kanak-Kanak Hilang), or contact the 24-hour Talian Kasih helpline at 15999.

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