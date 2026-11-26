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More than three months after devastating floods swept through Nepal, 54 Malaysians remain unaccounted for, with their families still waiting for answers about what happened to their loved ones.

According to The Star, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the National Registration Department (JPN) would issue death certificates for the missing Malaysians once Nepalese authorities officially confirm their presumed deaths.

He explained that Malaysia would have to follow Nepal’s legal and administrative procedures because the declaration must first come from the country where the disaster occurred.

The process also depends on the families completing the necessary documentation requested by Nepalese authorities.

Saifuddin said JPN was working with Wisma Putra officials in Kathmandu to understand the implications of Nepal’s newly approved executive ordinance, which reduces the waiting period for declaring missing disaster victims presumed dead from 12 years to 45 days.

Once the required confirmation is received from Nepal, JPN will proceed with issuing the relevant death certificates to help families settle matters involving their missing relatives.

Victims’ Families Receive RM540,000 In Cash Aid

Families of the missing Nepal flood victims received a one-off financial assistance totalling RM540,000.

According to a Berita Harian report, Minister of Human Resources Datuk Seri R Ramanan said from that amount, each family received RM10,000 after the Council of Ministers approved it on 6 November.

He said the assistance was distributed out of the government’s concern towards the victims’ families and to ease financial burdens they are facing, following the tragedy.

“This is the second aid delivery provided. The first was by the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) through a special approval, to 28 eligible contributing families involving a total of RM174,000,” said Ramanan.

Families Need Death Certificates To Settle Important Matters

The prolonged uncertainty has also created practical difficulties for families who need to manage their missing relatives’ financial and legal affairs.

Without official documentation, families may face difficulties accessing bank accounts, processing insurance claims and settling inheritance matters.

The issue was raised by Mohamad Hasan in October, when he said Nepal’s existing laws could require families to wait up to three years before obtaining death certificates for people who remain unaccounted for following a disaster.

How Did 54 Malaysians Go Missing In Nepal?

The incident dates back to 26 August, when devastating flash floods and landslides struck Nepal’s Rasuwa district and areas along the Nepal-China border.

The disaster followed a glacial-related collapse that sent a powerful surge of water, mud and rocks through affected communities.

Among those caught up in the disaster were Malaysian tourists, pilgrims and members of an expedition team.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), 55 Malaysians were initially reported as uncontactable following the disaster.

This included nine members of a Malaysian expedition group comprising Special Airborne Fire and Rescue Team (PASKUB) Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Fakhrul Munir Mohd Isa and Fire and Rescue Department deputy director of the Fire and Rescue Operations Division Mohd Sani Harul, alongside other team members.

They were believed to have been travelling through a valley in Rasuwa when their four-wheel-drive vehicle was caught in the floods.

Other missing Malaysians included 49 citizens travelling in three separate tour groups for trekking and religious activities.

However, the number was eventually reduced to 54 after one Malaysian who had been reported uncontactable managed to return home safely on 2 October.

Malaysians Reported Missing in Nepal

A Ganesan Anandan Appannah A Muthaloo Arunasalam Karuppiah Azman bin Karim Balasingam Kesavan Brabaakaran Krishnan Eswary Mani Raj Gunanesan Vellaisamy Gunavathy Muthusamy Inthumathy Subramaniam Jason Ngeow Kalai Mathe Karuppaiah Kalaiselvi P Narayanasamy Kannan Kerisna Karunanithi Sundram Kirubanithi Alagappan Komathi Rethinam Krishnan Vadivelu Letchumy Sinnappan Lingam Samykanoo Low Hock Meng Malani M Vellu Mangala Vanan Krishnasamy Mohd Fakhrul Munir bin Mohd Isa Mohd Nohan bin Salim Mohd Padzil bin Daros Mohd Sani bin Harul Muhamad Nasir bin Abdul Talib Muhammad Adib Haikal bin Awang Mansor Muhammad Haziq bin Ismail Muhammad Muhaimin Azhad bin Noor Hadi Muhammad Zaki bin Othman Murukan Supramaniam Nahentran Ganasan Navein Palani Neelavany Marimuthu Padmahwathi A Govindasamy Poobalan Murgaya Poornima Alagappan Rajita Sivan Raman Supramaniam Ravindar Ayyavoo S Gomathi Sitoralingam S Ramu Sawasamy Santhanaletchmy Tirugnanasambandam Saraswathi Nagaratnam Saratha Alagappan Shabuddin bin Mun Suguna Balan Thanapalan Muthoo Vallie Palaniasamy Vanajah Vadival Vennila Muniandy Vijayan Perumal Yougesvari Subramaniam

Note: This is an extraction of the document issued by the Nepali government dated 3 September 2026, 8.30pm. It reflects the names listed as missing at the time, not a verified current missing-person status.

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