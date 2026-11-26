26-Year-Old Actor Makes History As First Malaysian Indian To Win At Golden Horse Awards
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated the talents behind four Malaysian-linked wins at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei—led by 26-year-old theatre actor Nandagopall Mohan, who became the first Malaysian Indian to win a Golden Horse for his non-speaking role as a deaf teenager in Sayang Sayang.
Anwar Ibrahim FB
In Brief
- Nandagopall Mohan won Best New Performer for playing a deaf, non-speaking teenager in Sayang Sayang, reportedly the first Malaysian to win the award.
- Malaysian talents also won for cinematography and original film song for Dead Tide, with Anwar saying the wins bring honour to the nation.
- Anwar credited Finas and its Film in Malaysia Incentive for backing both films, reflecting the government's commitment to the local film industry.