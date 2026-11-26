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Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated the Malaysian talents and creative teams behind four award wins at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan.

In a Facebook post on Monday (23 November), the Prime Minister said the wins had brought honour to Malaysia on the international film stage.

Nandagopall Mohan won Best New Performer for his role in Sayang Sayang. He plays Ajay, a deaf and non-speaking teenager, according to Taipei Times. Anwar’s post described him as the first Malaysian actor to win the Best New Performer category since its inception – making him the first Malaysian Indian actor to win a Golden Horse Award.

Kartik Vijay won Best Cinematography for Dead Tide.

Ryota Katayama, David Ke and Hung Pei-yu won Best Original Film Song for “Gone With the Tide”, also from Dead Tide.

Tsai Ming-liang won Best Documentary Short Film for Night Journey.

Anwar also thanked the production teams of Sayang Sayang and Dead Tide, including directors, producers, actors and collaborators.

“This proud achievement demonstrates that Malaysian talent and creativity are capable of producing quality works that earn international recognition, while highlighting the potential for cross-border production collaborations,” he said in the post.

Finas Support Through FIMI

He credited the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) and its Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) for supporting both films, which he said reflected the MADANI Government’s commitment to the local film industry.

Anwar also congratulated Jack Tan, Yeo Yann Yann, Mhia Firdaus and Edmund Yeo on their nominations in major categories.

Sayang Sayang is a Malaysian-Taiwanese co-production. It opened in Malaysian cinemas on 5 November, after receiving five nominations.

Mhia Firdaus’s nomination for Best Supporting Actress made her the first Malay actress nominated in that category.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in Taipei on 22 November. Known as the “Chinese Oscars”, the Golden Horse is the Chinese-language film industry’s top prize, and Malaysia’s presence there has been growing. It was reported last year that Team Malaysia had won the most awards at the 62nd ceremony.

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