Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

PKR has become the latest political party to stay out of the upcoming Sarawak state election, leaving DAP as the only Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party set to contest the polls.

The Sarawak PKR leadership said the decision was made in line with an understanding reached with the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition during the formation of the federal unity government.

It said sitting out the election was a gesture of respect for the political cooperation and commitments underpinning the unity government, particularly in maintaining stability at both state and federal levels.

“The main consideration underlying this stance is to honour the spirit of cooperation, consensus, and political commitment within the Unity Government to preserve political stability at both the state and federal levels, strengthen ties between the Federal and Sarawak governments in fulfilling the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), and ensure that Sarawak’s development agenda, economic progress, and public welfare remain prioritised,” PKR Sarawak said in a statement.

The statement was jointly issued by Sarawak PKR Adviser Dato Sri Hafsah Harun, PKR Vice-President Roland Engan, and Sarawak PKR chief Mahmud Epah.

In the same statement, all leaders expressed hope that party machineries and leaders across every level in the state to abide by and respect this decision, while continuing to maintain strong relations with component partners in the Unity Government, particularly GPS.

“Sarawak PKR will remain steadfast in fulfilling its duties and serving the people of Sarawak without neglecting its role in the state,” it added.

DAP, meanwhile, has announced 12 candidates for the state election and reached an electoral understanding with Dayak-based Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak.

PKR has participated in every Sarawak state election since 2001.

PKR fielded 28 candidates in the 2021 Sarawak state election, losing every seat.

Barisan Nasional, PAS and Amanah have also announced that they will not contest the upcoming polls.

The Sarawak state election, scheduled for Dec 12, will determine the composition of the 82-seat state legislative assembly. The polls will see voters elect representatives for the next state government, currently led by GPS under Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

READ MORE: Sarawak Assembly To Be Dissolved On Monday, Paving Way For 13th State Election

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.