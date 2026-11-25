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A 52-year-old fruit farmer was sentenced to 35 years’ jail by the High Court on Tuesday (24 Nov) for murdering his 68-year-old uncle over a family land dispute and burning the body.

Joe Fredin Taip pleaded guilty to the murder of Hussien Sodomon in a jungle behind a house in Kampung Kipaliu, Ranau, in April 2024.

He was sentenced under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or a jail term of between 30 and 40 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane if the death penalty is not imposed. Joe was spared whipping since he was over 50 years old.

On 15 April 2024, Joe went to his uncle’s hut with a piece of wood taken from a neighbouring house. He struck Hussien several times on the back of the head. Hussein screamed and tried to flee but collapsed near the hut.

Joe dragged his uncle’s body by the legs into nearby bushes and concealed it beneath leaves and twigs. The following day, he moved it to a wooded area behind an unnumbered house in the village and set it alight.

On 17 April, he returned to burn the remains a second time after finding that they had not been completely destroyed. The day after, he collected the ashes and bone fragments into a heap before returning home.

He later encountered a man looking for Hussien, who had been missing for several days. Joe reportedly told the man to cancel the plans to build Hussien’s house, claiming his uncle had moved far away.

Later that afternoon at 3pm, the victim’s nephew, Mohd Hafiz Francis, who had also been looking for Hussien, came across ashes and what appeared to be human bones in the wooded area. Believing the remains were his uncle’s, he reported the discovery to the police.

A post-mortem at Queen Elizabeth Hospital determined that the 676 recovered bone fragments were consistent with the partial skeleton of one individual. They comprised pieces of the skull, facial bones, teeth, spine, ribs, pelvis, and limbs.

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