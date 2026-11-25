Killed Uncle Over Land, Burned Body For Days: Sabah Farmer Jailed 35 Years
A 52-year-old Ranau fruit farmer has been sentenced to 35 years’ jail by the Kota Kinabalu High Court after pleading guilty to bludgeoning his 68-year-old uncle to death over a family land dispute and burning the remains over three days until only 676 bone fragments remained.
Credit: Sabahan Page Bah/FB & Canva
In Brief
- Sabah fruit farmer Joe Fredin Taip, 52, was jailed for 35 years after pleading guilty to murdering his uncle, Hussien Sodomon, 68, over a family land dispute.
- He struck his uncle on the head with a piece of wood, hid the body, then burned it twice over several days.
- Joe misled a man searching for Hussien, but a nephew found ashes and bones, and 676 bone fragments were later confirmed as one person.