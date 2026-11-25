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Datuk Lee Yeow Seng, group chief executive officer of IOI Properties Group Bhd (IOIPG), has rejected a report by The Edge that he said questioned the company’s debt profile, leadership transition and strategic direction.

IOI Properties’ group CEO Datuk Lee Yeow Seng says the company’s net profit has grown from RM661.3 million in FY19 to RM2.15 billion in FY26, while The Edge questions the group’s gearing after its Shenton House deal.

In a statement on 22 November, Lee said the report was published ahead of the Main Market debut of the IOI Properties Group Malaysia Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) on 25 November, which he said warranted serious reflection. “The report is not an objective reflection of the group’s position nor its potential,” he said.

Lee said the group’s annual revenue rose from RM2.20 billion in financial year 2019 (FY19) to a record RM4.44 billion in FY26. Net profit grew from RM661.3 million to RM2.15 billion over the same period.

He said the report focused narrowly on headline gearing and overlooked the group’s earnings growth, cash position and embedded asset value. Between FY22 and FY26, the group cut its completed inventories by 62 per cent, from RM3.05 billion to RM1.17 billion, Lee said. Its investment property portfolio now exceeds RM37 billion across Malaysia, Singapore and China.

Shenton House Deal

The Edge reported on 20 November that IOIPG had completed its acquisition of Shenton 101 Pte Ltd, the company that owns Singapore’s Shenton House, from Lee.

The group paid a nominal S$1 (RM3.19) and settled S$217.32 million (RM693.07 million)—up slightly from an earlier estimate of S$217.06 million (RM696.43 million)—in shareholder advances and took over Shenton 101’s borrowings of S$376.23 million (RM1.20 billion) as at 31 July 2026, according to the company’s Bursa Malaysia filings.

Lee’s private company had emerged as the sole bidder for the property at S$538 million (RM1.72 billion) in November 2023, completing the purchase in June 2024.

The IOIPG board rejected a proposal to buy the property in August 2024, citing the group’s existing exposure to Singapore and its capital commitments. It revisited the deal this year, citing changes in its financial position and strategic priorities.

The acquisition is projected to lift pro forma net gearing to 1.10 times from 1.03 times.

Lee said the Lee family, through Vertical Capacity Sdn Bhd and direct holdings, owns nearly 70 per cent of IOIPG.

He said the group’s share price climbed from about RM1.20 in late 2019 to a high of RM4.62 in 2026, and remains 150 per cent above its 2019 level after consolidating to around RM3.

Shares closed unchanged at RM3 on 20 November, giving the group a market capitalisation of RM18.17 billion.

READ MORE: IOI Properties Buys CEO’s Singapore Tower For S$1, Eyes Year-End REIT Listing On Bursa

READ MORE: IOI Properties Appoints Long-Serving Executive As Malaysia Property Development COO

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