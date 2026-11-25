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Roti canai may have lost its title as the world’s best bread, but don’t expect Malaysians to stop ordering it with dhal anytime soon.

The beloved Malaysian staple has dropped to fifth place in TasteAtlas’ latest ranking of the world’s best-rated breads and flatbreads, after previously claiming the top spot in 2023.

The latest list, updated on 15 November 2026, puts India’s butter garlic naan at No. 1, followed by Colombia’s pan de bono and Italy’s focaccia alla Genovese.

India’s Amritsari kulcha takes fourth place, pushing roti canai down to fifth.

Despite the drop, roti canai scored a rating of 4.4 out of 5, keeping it firmly among the world’s highest-rated breads.

From champion to top five

Roti canai previously made headlines in September 2023 when it topped TasteAtlas’ list of the world’s best-rated breads, beating international favourites and putting Malaysia’s humble mamak staple on the global food map.

Fast forward to the latest ranking, and the bread has lost four positions, although its popularity among Malaysians is unlikely to take much of a hit.

After all, whether it’s plain, telur, bawang, sardine or banjir with curry, roti canai has long been a breakfast, supper and anytime-you’re-hungry favourite.

The new garlicky king

India’s butter garlic naan is now officially sitting pretty at No. 1, with a rating of 4.5.

The top five are:

1. Butter garlic naan from India

2. Pan de bono from Colombia

3. Focaccia alla Genovese from Italy

4. Amritsari kulcha from India

5. Roti canai from Malaysia

TasteAtlas’ rankings are based on audience ratings, with its system filtering out ratings it identifies as bot-generated, patriotic or otherwise unreliable, while giving additional weight to users recognised as knowledgeable about food.

The platform also cautions that its rankings should not be treated as the final verdict on food, but rather as a way to celebrate local dishes and encourage people to discover different cuisines.

So yes, roti canai may have surrendered the number one spot, but to Malaysians, a crispy roti with a fluffy middle, a generous serving of dhal and a cup of teh tarik remains an undefeated combination.

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