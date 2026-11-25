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Malaysia’s new vehicle sales are expected to grow in 2026, but automakers may not keep the profits, according to CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd (CIMB Securities).

In a research note on Monday (23 November), the stockbroker forecast that total industry volume (TIV), the industry’s term for new vehicle sales, will rise 2.2 per cent to 815,000 units this year. That is slightly above the 800,000 units projected by the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

Promotions are expected to stay high in the fourth quarter as manufacturers defend market share and clear stock before year-end, CIMB Securities said.

Perodua has increased incentives on selected mass-market models for November and December, offering rebates of RM1,500 to RM7,500, which CIMB Securities said is about 3 to 10 per cent of prevailing list prices.

Toyota and Honda are also offering large discounts, ranging from 3 to 15 per cent of list prices, the brokerage said.

Volume Up, Profit Under Pressure

CIMB Securities said the promotions should support a resilient TIV in 4Q. However, stronger sales may not lead to better earnings for the sector.

Intensifying price competition and higher incentives could weigh on automakers’ margins, the brokerage said.

It has kept its neutral rating on the automotive sector.

CIMB Securities listed a stronger ringgit against the US dollar and Japanese yen, interest rate cuts and supportive government policies as potential catalysts for the sector.

It named the ringgit’s depreciation against the same currencies, possible interest rate hikes, tighter access to credit from financial institutions and margin erosion from competition as downside risks to its call.

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