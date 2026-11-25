Car Price War: Discounts Hit 15%, Automaker Profits Squeezed
Heavy year-end rebates of up to RM7,500 from Perodua and discounts of up to 15 per cent from Toyota and Honda are keeping Malaysia’s 2026 car sales on track to hit 815,000 units—even as intensifying price competition eats into automakers’ profit margins, according to CIMB Securities.
Firdaus Latif / Ahmad Zamzahuri MM
In Brief
- CIMB Securities forecasts Malaysia's new vehicle sales to rise 2.2 per cent to 815,000 units this year, above the MAA's 800,000 projection.
- High promotions from Perodua, Toyota and Honda are expected to keep fourth quarter sales resilient, with discounts of up to 15 per cent.
- Price competition and higher incentives could squeeze automakers' margins, so the brokerage keeps its neutral rating on the sector.