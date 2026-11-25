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Searching symptoms online often sends patients down a rabbit hole of worst-case scenarios, while general generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots risk “hallucinating” unverified medical advice.

To counter both pitfalls, Malaysian health-technology group FEV3R is deploying a transparent, “glass-box” AI governance model within its consumer telehealth platform—ensuring every automated clinical assessment is fully auditable and backed by human doctors.

FEV3R co-founder and chief executive officer Adlan Hercus, in an interview with TRP, said many Malaysians rely on unguided internet searches when minor symptoms strike, often leading to unnecessary panic and misdiagnoses.

Unlike consumer chatbots that pull from broad, unverified open-source internet data, FEV3R’s diagnostic engine is built on clinician-approved standard operating procedures and “knowledge pods” signed off by medical professionals.

FEV3R co-founders Thomas Askew (left) and Adlan Hercus (right). (Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP)

Co-founder and chief technology officer Thomas Askew emphasized that the platform is designed strictly to assist doctors rather than replace them.

“AI, in our view—our philosophy—is that AI should never make decisions. They should be there to support the humans that support those patients through that journey,” he said.

To ensure clinical accountability, FEV3R’s engine operates on a “glass-box” framework. Rather than offering a speculative list of possible illnesses, the system restricts AI outputs to a single, traceable diagnosis while logging every underlying factor behind the result.

“In coming up with that single diagnosis, it’s done in a ‘glass box’ way. As far as a regulator is concerned, if you’ve suggested that this is potentially your diagnosis, that it is fully transparent on how that engine came up with that result.”

Having already processed roughly 300,000 patient consultations and wellness report analyses, the app conducts structured initial symptom assessments—asking about symptom duration and medical history—before presenting filtered, relevant insights to doctors during live chat, voice, or video consultations.

Adlan said that in addition to treating acute illnesses like coughs and colds, tracking blood test results and electronic health records over time empowers Malaysians to take charge of their preventive health between clinic visits.

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