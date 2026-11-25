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Sometimes, the most unexpected replies on social media turn out to be the ones we need to take seriously.

A Malaysian woman, @bibisakira, recently took to Threads to complain about what she assumed was the smell of ikan pekasam being fried by a neighbour, which she said had been seeping into her home and even sticking to her curtains.

Her post was meant to be a frustrated rant about the smell, joking that perhaps she should bring a plate of rice and eat at the neighbour’s house since she was already getting the aroma for free.

However, one random reply changed the entire conversation.

“Confirm Ke Orang Goreng Pekasam?”

Another Threads user @kusuma_dewi_kusmayedi, replied that she too had experienced a strong smell of “pekasam” in her home, but it was actually the smell of a rotting corpse of a neighbour who had died inside their unit in the next block.

The comment prompted Bibi to reconsider what she had been smelling.

She said the odour had become increasingly pungent that day, prompting her to admit that the possibility had never crossed her mind.

“Astaghfirullah. Tak terfikir, sebab memang start dari hari ni bau makin pungent. Ok legit dah overthinking. Aaa tapi bau dah masuk rumah dah ni,” she wrote.

Neighbours Went Looking For The Source

Rather than dismissing the smell, Bibi began asking around and getting her neighbours involved in finding its source.

According to her updates, residents and members of the apartment committee went around the block late at night to investigate, but were unable to pinpoint where the smell was coming from.

She subsequently alerted the management office the following morning.

Management confirmed that there was a foul smell in the building, but they too could not identify the source.

The search continued until Wednesday, 25 November, when firefighters arrived at a unit below hers at around 3.30pm.

The door was forced open, and a deceased person was found inside the unit.

The person had reportedly died alone.

She Thanked Everyone Who Took Her Complaint Seriously

Following the discovery, Bibi expressed gratitude to the apartment committee members and management who took her complaint seriously, even when it meant conducting checks late at night after work.

She also thanked the police officers, firefighters who forced open the door, and the coroner who attended the scene.

But she reserved a special thank-you for the stranger whose reply initially made her consider the possibility that the smell was something far more serious than ikan pekasam.

“Awak lah punca saya berkeras jugak untuk selesaikan isu bau ni. I guess everything happens for a reason. Thank you sebab bertegur sapa dekat tempat random ni,” she wrote.

What began as an ordinary complaint about a neighbour’s cooking eventually led to a discovery that might otherwise have gone unnoticed for longer.

It is also a reminder that behind the seemingly random conversations on social media, sometimes a stranger’s words can make us stop, think and act, potentially making a difference.