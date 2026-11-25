Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Shifting Malaysian healthcare from episodic clinic visits to continuous, lifelong health-data tracking could play a crucial role in tackling the country’s high burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cardiovascular deaths, according to the co-founders of local health-tech group FEV3R

“People need to start thinking of healthcare or health, or the need for health intervention, not just as a single point in time, but as a collection of all of your past incidences and your health in general,” FEV3R co-founder Adlan Hercus said in an interview with TRP.

Ischaemic heart disease remained the number one killer in Malaysia last year, claiming 18,001 lives.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) in its Statistics on Causes of Death, Malaysia, 2026 report, the condition accounted for 13.0% of all medically certified deaths recorded in 2025.

Adlan explained that many chronic conditions develop gradually over a lifetime, punctuated by routine outpatient visits for minor coughs, colds, or gastric complaints.

By using AI to aggregate and interpret decades of fragmented electronic health records, doctors can identify underlying patterns long before a patient ends up in an intensive care unit or operating theater.

FEV3R co-founders Thomas Askew (left) and Adlan Hercus (right). (Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP)

“The accumulation of all of these electronic health records over time may actually help you make informed decisions when you finally find yourself in an inpatient setting,” he said.

FEV3R is also applying the same longitudinal data approach to preventive healthcare, extending its use from hospital settings to consumer care.

READ MORE: Can AI Be Trusted With Your Health? One Malaysian Firm Thinks It Has The Answer

Having processed roughly 300,000 patient consultations and wellness report analyses on its telehealth platform, the company enables users to upload blood test results and track ongoing health metrics.

Adlan said that structured, properly guided AI tools can empower Malaysians to manage their health proactively between clinic visits—offering a safer alternative to unguided internet searches, which frequently trigger unnecessary panic and misdiagnoses.

“Your doctor is not thinking of you when you leave his clinic. You need to start taking care of yourself, and I think AI is a great tool for that.”

Co-founder Thomas Askew added that when patients require hospital care, integrating their historical outpatient records with real-time data from hospital wards and intensive care units ensures continuity of care from admission through post-discharge recovery.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.