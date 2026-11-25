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He Yongjian, a 48-year-old audio technician from Johor Bahru, has gone missing after borrowing from illegal moneylenders (Ah Long), leaving his older sisters to endure relentless harassment from debt collectors.

The ordeal began on 6 October, when his 50-year-old sister, an accountant, started receiving calls demanding repayment because she was listed as his emergency contact. He told her he was on a business trip in Vietnam and admitted he had borrowed money under financial pressure. Out of family obligation, the family helped him settle two debts totalling RM20,000, and the calls stopped.

A month later, another debt collector called, claiming her brother had borrowed RM4,900 and demanding RM9,000 in repayment. With her brother now uncontactable and no way to verify the loan, she refused to pay.

On 6 November, she and two of her sisters published a notice in a newspaper announcing that they were cutting ties with him, hoping the collectors would pursue him instead of the family. The harassment continued. At its worst, she received more than 200 calls a day, along with threatening text messages, which badly affected her sleep and mental wellbeing.

The collectors then demanded repayment in three instalments of RM3,000. After the family paid the first instalment, the collectors sent the 50-year-old sister photos of the identity cards and addresses of her seven other siblings, threatening to target them if the remainder went unpaid.

Alarmed that their personal details had been exposed, the sisters lodged separate police reports in Johor on 19 and 20 November. Soon afterwards, they received messages from someone claiming to represent the loan company, saying they knew about the reports. The person said the company had taken over the case and that the family only needed to pay RM1,500 to clear the debt.

The sisters stressed that they were not close to their brother and appealed for the harassment to stop.

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