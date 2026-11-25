200 Calls A Day: Sisters Harassed By Loan Sharks Over Missing Brother’s Debts
Despite paying RM23,000 to settle their missing brother’s debts, a Johor Bahru woman and her sisters had seven siblings’ IDs and addresses leaked by loan sharks—who then contacted them right after they lodged police reports.
Credit: Sin Chew
In Brief
- He Yongjian, a Johor Bahru audio technician, has gone missing after borrowing from illegal moneylenders, leaving his sisters to face constant calls from debt collectors.
- The sisters paid RM20,000 in earlier debts, but fresh demands followed, with up to 200 calls a day and threats to their other siblings.
- After the sisters lodged police reports, someone claiming to represent the lender offered to settle the debt for RM1,500, while they appealed for the harassment to stop.