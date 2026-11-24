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Selangor Wawasan information chief Ahmad Nasir Mid has claimed that the party is being sidelined in seat negotiations between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN), with PAS and Umno holding greater influence despite Wawasan’s contributions to the coalition.

Ahmad said while cooperation between PN and BN had proven acceptable to the people and could offer the best formula for capturing Putrajaya in the 16th General Election (GE16), he however warned that the coalition must repay public confidence by prioritising the interests of the rakyat.

“In my opinion, bullying does take place naturally, although Wawasan has its representatives involved in the seat allocation negotiations.”

“As political parties, we must respond to the people’s trust and confidence by putting their interests first, instead of turning this into an arena for each party to increase its own number of seats,” he told TRP.

Ahmad warned that allowing individual parties to prioritise their own expansion at this stage could trigger divisions and give rival parties an opportunity to strengthen their position.

“As a leader, I believe that the greed to strengthen individual parties at a time like this will only invite divisions and give our political opponents an opportunity to grow stronger. We must not allow the people to turn away from us,” he added.

He said PN and BN should instead focus on consolidating their cooperation and ensuring the survival of the alliance in GE16.

He also called for seat allocations to be based on the strength of candidates and party machinery in individual constituencies, rather than favouring parties simply because of their size.

Among the key issues that needed to be resolved immediately, he said, were the adoption of a common manifesto, the establishment of a unified election machinery and stronger discipline among coalition members.

Ahmad also cautioned against an attitude of dominance among coalition partners, saying all parties should be treated fairly and equally, as each had its own grassroots machinery and areas of strength across different states.

“The attitude of asking who is the big brother will only hurt the parties. All component parties should be treated equally and fairly because each has its own machinery at the grassroots level and strengths in different states.”

Defending Wawasan’s position, he said the party should not be dismissed as a small or newly established political outfit.

Ahmad claimed that Wawasan’s electoral performance demonstrated its growing acceptance, pointing out that Bersatu had lost in all constituencies contested by Wawasan.

He added that Wawasan had also served as a bridge between Umno and PAS, while claiming that the party had attracted nearly 200,000 members despite being established only recently.

“Wawasan is not a small party or a party that will only last a day or two. It is a party of the future that will make history in the country’s political landscape,” he said.

Under the leadership of Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Ahmad said Wawasan had positioned itself as an idealistic party with support across different communities.

He urged PN and BN to recognise the party’s contribution and provide it with greater room in future seat allocation negotiations.

Wawasan emerged following a rift between Hamzah and Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. The Opposition Leader was sacked from the party in February 2026 before taking over an established party, then rebranding it to Wawasan.

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In the last two state elections — Negeri Sembilan and Melaka — Wawasan contested six seats and won four.

The party made its electoral debut in Negeri Sembilan, contesting four seats under the PN banner and winning three — Klawang, Sikamat and Gemas. In the Melaka polls, it contested two seats, Bemban and Kesidang, retaining Bemban but losing Kesidang, giving it one victory from two contests.



Bersatu meanwhile contested 47 seats across the last three state elections in Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka but failed to win a single seat.

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