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Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki wants immediate intervention from Mara management over complaints that undercooked chicken was served at the dining hall of Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) Tun Ghafar Baba in Melaka.

Asyraf said he was angered and deeply concerned after receiving WhatsApp messages and private messages on social media from several students and parents who complained about the quality of food served at the institution.

He said the complaints were raised after students were served chicken that was not properly cooked during dinner.

“Based on the photographs sent to me, it is clear that the chicken was not properly cooked. In fact, it would not be an exaggeration to describe the food preparation as extremely disappointing.

“This is an irresponsible act that I cannot accept under any circumstances, as it puts the safety and health of our students at risk,” said Asyraf in a video uploaded to his social media account.

Upon asking the management to look into the matter, Asyraf said he discovered that the food provider’s contract had only one month remaining.

He expressed particular concern over the impact on Form Five students who are currently sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

“This is particularly concerning for Form Five students who are currently sitting for their SPM examinations. It must also be remembered that MRSM Tun Ghafar Baba in Melaka is recognised as the best MRSM in Malaysia,” he said.

Asyraf said he had visited the school just weeks earlier as part of his inspection exercise and warned the dining hall supervisor to ensure that food quality met the standards set by Mara.

“I have instructed Mara management, particularly the Secondary Education Division, to take immediate action tonight to resolve this issue.”

He stressed that student welfare was non-negotiable and that he would not compromise on matters affecting their well-being.

Asyraf also warned that the food contractor could face penalties and be blacklisted from receiving any benefits from Mara in the future.

He reminded contractors that profits obtained through dishonest or improper practices would not bring blessings and could instead lead to continued hardship and suffering.

“Consider this a stern warning, not just to those managing MRSM Tun Ghafar Baba, but to all MRSMs, particularly food service contractors. Do not assume that I will take these matters lightly.”

“Mara has already taken legal action against several companies, and we will not back down when it comes to protecting the welfare and health of our students.”

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