Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Allowing Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties to contest the 16th General Election under their respective logos could help DAP and PKR broaden their electoral appeal but risks weakening the coalition, according to Dr Ong Kian Ming.

The politician turned pundit said that on the positive side, DAP could reinforce its image as an independent political force among non-Malay voters, particularly the Chinese electorate, potentially helping it retain strong support in the constituencies it currently holds.

The former Bangi MP said that this too would allow PKR to regain the Malay support for the bloc.

“PKR can put a bit of distance between itself and the DAP which is a toxic brand to most Malay voters and perhaps increase its chances slightly to be able to win a bit more of the Malay vote,” Ong told TRP via WhatsApp.

However, Ong warned that the move could also mark the beginning of PH’s disintegration as a political coalition.

He also pointed out that Amanah could face difficulties contesting under its own logo, given its limited electoral strength and reliance on cooperation with other PH component parties.

Ong was asked the benefits of PH components contesting using their own logo in facing the 16th General Election (GE16).

Meanwhile, DAP appears to be taking a cautious stance on the suggestion that it contest GE16 under its own rocket logo, with the party yet to indicate whether it is prepared to adopt the proposal put forward by its adviser Lim Guan Eng.

A party insider told TRP that the suggestion by Guan Eng, a former DAP secretary-general, should not be interpreted as the party’s official position.

“Yes he said that but this is not the party decision,” the source told TRP.

DAP central executive committee member Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali also stopped short of endorsing the proposal, saying it would first require discussions among the party’s top leadership.

Johor DAP vice chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali. (Roysten Rueben/Malay Mail)

“In politics, we are not just trying to win seats for our party. We also want to build voters’ confidence that we have an understanding among political parties that can offer a better future for Malaysia.

“That is the most important thing. Everything else is strategy,” he said.

Sheikh Umar, who is also Johor DAP vice-chairman, was responding to Guan Eng’s suggestion that DAP could use its rocket logo in GE16 if PKR wanted all PH component parties to contest under their respective symbols.

“This is my personal view, not the party’s position.

“But if PKR wants it, I think DAP is ready to use the rocket symbol in the next general election,” Guan Eng was quoted as saying by FMT.

PKR Youth Chief Says Proposal Deserves Further Consideration

Previously, PKR Youth chief Kamil Munim said the proposal for all PH component parties to contest under their respective logos should be given further consideration, taking into account the coalition’s performance in several state elections.

PH lost all three state elections held this year — in Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka — with PKR and Amanah among the parties that performed poorly.

One of the factors cited for the coalition’s setbacks was the erosion of Malay support, which was partly linked to dissatisfaction with DAP.

READ MORE: “Ini Semua Salah DAP” — Myth, Politics, Or Manufactured Narrative?

In the Johor state election in July 2026, Barisan Nasional (BN) won 48 of the 56 seats contested, securing a two-thirds majority on its own, while PH captured the remaining eight seats – DAP winning six, while PKR and Amanah won one each.

The trend continued in Negeri Sembilan in August, where the BN-PN alliance secured 25 of the 36 state seats. BN won 18 seats, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) captured seven, including four won by PAS. PH secured the remaining 11 seats – DAP winning nine and PKR with two seats.

In the Melaka state election in November, BN and PN collectively won 24 of the 28 seats. BN secured 21 seats, while PN took three, leaving PH with only four seats – all won by DAP.

READ MORE: [WATCH] Nazri’s Answer To Tony Pua’s Minutes Reveal? Beat DAP At The Ballot Box

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.