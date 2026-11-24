Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Klang River, once notorious for its pollution, is becoming an increasingly familiar playground for a family of otters, offering a hopeful sign that the waterway’s ecosystem may be recovering.

Small groups of smooth-coated otters have been spotted regularly in several parts of Kuala Lumpur, including along the Klang River, where they have been seen swimming, playing and resting along its banks.

Their growing presence has caught the attention of residents and conservationists, with many seeing the animals as an encouraging sign of improving environmental conditions.

According to the New Straits Times, the Klang River was previously classified as a Class 5 river, the lowest category under Malaysia’s water quality classification system, indicating severe pollution.

However, years of clean-up efforts have helped improve its condition to Class 3, which indicates moderate pollution.

Malaysian wildlife ecologist Woo Chee Yoong believes the improvement could have made the river more suitable for otters.

He explained that the presence of otters often indicates that fish are available in the waterway, suggesting that the wider river ecosystem can support aquatic life.

“Wherever there are otters, there are fish. Wherever there are fish it means the whole river system is clean, it’s healthy for all the communities around,” he said.

A sign of hope for the Klang River

The smooth-coated otter is classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), making its presence in an urban waterway particularly encouraging for wildlife conservation.

In recent years, sightings of the animals swimming through the Klang River and resting along its concrete banks have attracted attention on social media.

However, experts are still unsure how many groups of otters live in Kuala Lumpur or how they move between different habitats.

Woo, who co-founded the Malaysian Otter Network (MON) in 2020, said the animals’ presence in the capital remains something of a mystery.

The group hopes to establish a citizen science system that would allow members of the public to report otter sightings, helping conservationists better understand their movements and distribution.

While the animals have become a welcome sight for some residents, their presence has also created occasional problems elsewhere in the Klang Valley.

Otters have reportedly entered residential properties, including at Tropicana Golf & Country Resort, where they have been blamed for attacking fish kept in private ponds.

Nevertheless, conservationists have urged residents to understand that the animals are simply trying to survive, particularly as natural habitats come under increasing pressure from development.

More work needed to restore the river

Although the improvement in water quality is encouraging, the Klang River still has a long way to go before it can be considered safe for recreational activities involving direct contact with the water.

Past initiatives under the government’s River of Life project included installing hundreds of rubbish traps to prevent waste from travelling further downstream.

Solar-powered waste collection devices deployed by a Dutch non-governmental organisation have also helped remove large amounts of rubbish from the river.

Former Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif, who now advises the city on sustainable urbanisation, described the otters as an asset and a potential indicator of a cleaner urban environment.

She hopes their growing presence will encourage further efforts to improve the river, including reducing the amount of rubbish entering the waterway in the first place.

The longer-term ambition is to bring the Klang River to Class 2B status, which would make it suitable for recreational activities involving body contact.

Meanwhile, community architect Scarlett Koon Si Qi, who co-organises the annual Klang River Festival, believes restoring sections of the riverbank to their more natural state could also benefit local wildlife.

She hopes more vegetation and natural spaces can be preserved instead of relying entirely on concrete riverbanks.

Such environments would provide otters with places to hide, rest and find shelter.

For residents who grew up seeing the Klang River as a heavily polluted waterway, the sight of otters swimming through it offers a different perspective.

It is a reminder that the river is not simply an urban drainage channel, but a living ecosystem that deserves protection.

Their return, or at least their increasing visibility, may be a small but meaningful reminder of what sustained conservation efforts can achieve.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.