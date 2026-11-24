Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has officially launched MySiren, an Early Warning System (EWS) that sends disaster or emergency alerts directly to smartphones in Malaysia.

Utilising Cell Broadcast System (CBS) technology, MySiren is capable of delivering emergency alerts in less than one minute to compatible cellphones in affected areas, based on location and the type of emergency.

There is also no need to download any third-party application for the system to work, as long as your phone has the latest operating system update.

MCMC constantly reminds Malaysians to update their smartphones, to avoid missing important disaster and emergency alerts on their devices.

If you are unsure about how to update your smartphones or enable the device to receive government alerts, MCMC posted an infographic video guide HERE.

The nationwide test for MySiren will be conducted on Sunday, 29 November, where Malaysians will expect a unique beeping sound from their smartphones at 10am.

Preliminary device requirements include iPhone 11 and newer on iOS 27.2 or later, Android devices on Android 12 or later, and Huawei devices on EMUI 16 or later.

MySiren does not have access to personal data

The national EWS only sends notifications to smartphones, and does not have access to users’ personal data.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said the system differs from short message service (SMS) in which a message is sent to a recepient’s phone number.

“This system does not receive any information, not even data from a user’s device. It also doesn’t impose any cost to the recepient of the message,” he said at a press conference after the MySiren launch event.

Fahmi also explained that unlike an SMS, which needs to go through a “queue” under a telecommunications provider (telco), the MySiren system bypasses telco queues through all telecommunications towers, making it capable of sending emergency alerts and information quickly and simultaneously across the country.

The system also works without mobile data or an internet connection, as it uses existing 4G (LTE) and 5G mobile networks to deliver the alerts.

How does MySiren work?

The MySiren EWS sends a distinct beeping sound to alert those who are in a disaster-struck zone. It includes disasters such as floods, landslides, earthquakes, heavy storms, and fires.

A text message will also display what exactly happened (flood, fire etc.), the affected area, and what action you need to take.

MCMC also advised everyone not to look at their phones should an alert go off while driving, and assured that the message will remain on the phone until the user acknowledges it.

READ MORE: MCMC Announces Disaster Alert Test Dates, Public Testing Is On 29 Nov

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.