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A 38-year-old Malaysian construction worker has been sentenced to five days’ jail in Singapore for stealing 13 pieces of women’s underwear from six victims in less than two months.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man, Zhang Kangfei, pleaded guilty to one count of theft.

A second charge under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act was taken into consideration when he was sentenced.

Investigations showed that he developed an interest in wearing women’s underwear in 2023, while living in the Sengkang area.

He took the items, worth S$398 (approx. RM1,270), from six victims over seven weeks along HDB corridors in Punggol East, after previously taking discarded pieces from recycling bins.

Thefts Begin After Recycling Bins Disappear

In 2025, Zhang moved to Punggol East. He found no such bins in his new neighbourhood, but he noticed that many residents on lower floors hung their underwear to dry in the corridors.

On the evening of 25 April, Zhang was walking home when he took a pair of underwear from a flat in Punggol East while no one was nearby and put it in his bag.

It was his first theft of underwear. He kept the items in his wardrobe.

Over the next seven weeks, between 25 April and 14 June, he stole from five more HDB flats.

One victim noticed her underwear was missing and told her husband. The husband checked the CCTV footage, saw Zhang take the items, and filed a police report.

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