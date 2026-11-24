Malaysian Underwear Thief Sees Own Wanted Poster In Singapore, Surrenders
The 38-year-old construction worker was jailed five days after admitting to stealing 13 pieces of women’s underwear from HDB corridors in Punggol East—a habit he turned to after moving to a neighbourhood without clothing recycling bins.
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In Brief
- A 38-year-old Malaysian construction worker, Zhang Kangfei, was jailed five days in Singapore for stealing 13 pieces of women's underwear.
- He took the items from six victims over seven weeks, mostly from HDB corridors in Punggol East, after earlier collecting from recycling bins.
- A victim's husband spotted him on CCTV and reported it to the police. Zhang pleaded guilty to one theft charge.