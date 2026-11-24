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Several fake social media accounts of high profile Malaysian individuals have been reported recently.

These imposter profiles use actual photos and modified usernames of individuals who work in the public and private finance sectors.

According to a Facebook post on 22 November, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) alerted the public against a fake Threads account posing as Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Johan Mahmood Merican.

The finance ministry urged people not to share personal information or engage with the account, which bore Johan’s name and photograph.

Earlier the same day, MoF also alerted the public of another fake social media account. This time, it was of Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

MoF issued the same warning: Don’t share personal information, banking details or One-Time Passwords (OTP) with the fake account.

A fake profile of Ambank’s chairman was also spotted

An imposter account of Ambank Group chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim was spotted making its rounds on social media, specifically Threads.

The account used a profile photo of Azman, with the handle @azmansinha.

AmBank also issued a notice on Facebook, warning the public of the fake account and advising caution should anyone come across the profile.

However, the account has disappeared at the time of writing.

Fake account of former CIMB Group CEO

A fake Threads account using photos and name of former CIMB Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Mohamed Nazir Abdul Razak was seen making rounds online.

Using the handle @nazir.razak.my, the imposter account has five posts at the time of writing.

Most of the posts are just descriptions of Nazir’s tenure with CIMB, the Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF) and Khazanah, along with some personal quotes.

Nazir’s actual Threads account is @nazir.razak, and it has a blue “verified” tick icon that proves he owns the profile.

How to report fake accounts on Threads

If you find fake or imposter accounts on Threads, the first action you should take is to report the account.

Go to the fake account’s profile page and look for an icon with three dots on the top right of the screen.

Tap on the three-dot icon and look for “report” in the list that pops up. After tapping report, look for “report profile” and tap on that.

Then, tap on “It’s pretending to be someone else” and keep following the prompts accordingly until you have submitted the report to Threads.

However, this step only works if the individual involved has their own legitimate account on Threads. This is because Threads will ask you who the account you’re reporting is impersonating.

For people being impersonated that do not own any verified Threads account, such as Azman Hashim, report them using the “bot or fake account” option instead.

The steps generally apply to other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram as well.

Most importantly, remember not to engage with a social media account that looks suspicious or fake, as they might be potential scams or some other form of criminal activity preying on social media users.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.