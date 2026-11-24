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In a market where visibility can be bought almost overnight, Superbrands Malaysia is putting its weight behind something harder to fake: trust.

Thirty-two brands across food, healthcare, automotive products, home furnishings, and pet care have been honoured at the Superbrands Malaysia’s Choice 2026 Awards, an invitation-only programme recognising strong reputations and consumer trust.

Superbrands Malaysia CEO Mike English said a strong brand gives a business an advantage beyond name recognition. A clear and consistent brand helps a company stand out, communicate its value quickly and build familiarity with customers, he said.

English also said strong brands can compete on their reputation and what they offer, rather than mainly on price. A well-established brand can communicate quality, reliability or expertise, giving customers a reason to choose it even without the lowest price, he added.

Brands Recognised Across Industries

The event’s Guest of Honour, Prof. Mohd Said Bani C.M. Din, president of the Public Relations and Communications Association of Malaysia (PRCA Malaysia), said a brand’s reputation is earned through conduct, consistency and trust, not just visibility or commercial success. He said that in an age when technology and artificial intelligence can create visibility almost instantly, credibility cannot be manufactured overnight.

The recipients span legacy household names and fast-growing newer entrants, including APOLLO, Kawan Food, BiO-LiFE, AMARON, Origin Mattress, and viral dessert brand Kunafa Aiwahhh.

Superbrands is an international organisation with a presence in 93 countries. It says it has documented more than 40,000 brands through more than 650 publications worldwide. Participation is by invitation rather than open application.

For the Malaysian edition, winners were selected through an independent survey of more than 3,000 Malaysian consumers and marketers, while guest of honour Prof. Mohd Said Bani C.M. Din stressed that credibility cannot be manufactured overnight.. Selected brands may carry the Malaysia’s Choice 2026 Award logo in their marketing communications.

The release ends on a line from Prof. Mohd Said Bani: the strongest brands are not simply the ones people remember, but the ones they keep believing in.

From Pirate-Spirit Radio To Retail Royalty: The Real Story Behind The Superbrands Seal

Superbrands did not start as a corporate awards gala.

It was founded in London in 1994 by British advertising executive Marcel Knobil, initially as a talk radio segment on Greater London Radio (now BBC Radio London) that unpacked the backstories behind household consumer names.

Following strong listener interest, Knobil published the first hardcover Superbrands tribute book in 1995.

The model quickly expanded into a global branding franchise operating in more than 90 countries, entering the Malaysian market in 2000 and growing into an annual benchmark often referred to in marketing circles as the “Oscars of branding”.

In Malaysia’s crowded retail and F&B landscape, the gold-and-black Superbrands seal carries real commercial weight because shoppers treat it as an instant quality filter—particularly when choosing between unfamiliar local startups and established names.

Unlike open-entry business awards where any company can submit a nomination form, Superbrands operates strictly by invitation, screening candidates through consumer surveys and an independent council of local marketing and media veterans before anyone is eligible.

However, industry observers note an important caveat behind the prestige: while companies cannot buy their way onto the shortlist, invited winners must pay a commercial licensing and participation fee to use the official Superbrands logo on packaging and to be featured in its annual commemorative book and media campaigns.

For established Malaysian staples, paying for that seal is a calculated branding investment to fend off cheaper competitors; for younger homegrown brands, it serves as a fast-track badge of legitimacy to win over cautious buyers and retail partners.

READ MORE: 34 Make The Cut, But Only One Calls Malaysia Home: Sunway Breaks Into The Top 30

READ MORE: Malaysia’s AI Boom Just Put 19 Local Companies On Forbes’ Radar, More Than Double From Last Year

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