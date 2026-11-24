Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Employers in Malaysia will be required to notify the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) of job vacancies in writing before hiring new workers from next year to avoid fines of up to RM5,000 for repeated offences.

The new requirement takes effect on 2 Jan next year, under amendments to the Employment Insurance System Act 2017.

Employers must also notify Perkeso, also in writing, within seven days after the position has been filled.

The two requirements were introduced under Section 45F through the Employment Insurance System (Amendment) Act 2026 (Act A1796), which was gazetted on 15 Sept 2026.

While improved benefits for workers who lose their jobs took effect on 1 Oct, the vacancy notification requirements will only come into force next January under gazette notification P.U.(B) 391/2026.

Employers who fail to notify Perkeso before hiring may face a maximum fine of RM1,000 for a first offence, RM3,000 for a second offence and RM5,000 for a third and subsequent offences.

The government has indicated that penalties would not necessarily be the first course of action against employers who fail to comply.

In June 2026, Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan told the Dewan Rakyat that employers who missed the notification requirement would first receive compliance notices, briefings and guidance before any compounds were issued. Prosecution would only be pursued as a last resort.

Perkeso had also said in Dec 2025 that employers would not face penalties during a transition period of up to two years, while the organisation developed the necessary processes and allowed employers to participate voluntarily.

Are small businesses exempt?

Not at this stage. In December 2025, the government said Perkeso was considering exempting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) following consultations with employers.

In June 2026, the Deputy Human Resources Minister said the ministry would consider exemptions where necessary by exercising the minister’s powers under the Act.

As of 14 Nov, no exemption had been announced, meaning employers should prepare on the assumption that the requirements will apply to them.

How will employers notify Perkeso?

The law specifies that notifications must be made in writing, but Perkeso has yet to publish the detailed procedures.

The organisation said in Dec 2025 that it was working towards a simple digital process that could be integrated into employers’ existing recruitment practices.

Employers are advised to follow Perkeso’s announcements ahead of the 2 Jan implementation date.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.