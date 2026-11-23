Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi did not hold back when he made a surprise inspection of Larkin Sentral on Friday morning (20 November), telling terminal management he was disappointed with the state of the facilities.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi did not hold back during a surprise inspection of Larkin Sentral on Saturday morning (21 Nov), telling terminal management he was disappointed with the facilities’ condition.

The visit began at 8.30am after public complaints about the terminal grew loud on social media.

According to news reports, Onn Hafiz confronted management about broken chairs and lifts, dirty toilets, non-working escalators and potholed roads. He was especially unimpressed with the toilets, where a seedling had reportedly been able to take root, even though visitors pay 50 sen to enter.

Onn Hafiz asked the staff in charge of maintenance whether he really had to teach them basic upkeep. He also told them not to put on a show, because the cleaning only happened once he arrived. When a trader was asked to fully open a shop shutter, the Menteri Besar was told it had been broken for years, which prompted him to ask why nothing had been done about it.

A Matter Of State Pride

Passengers and visitors asked him to visit often, saying that would speed up repairs that have been delayed for a long time. Taxi drivers used the opportunity to complain about the road surface inside the terminal.

Onn Hafiz also checked clogged drains and asked how long rubbish had been left lying around. Upper-floor areas were described by some users as unsuitable for business, while lifts were said to break down often and escalator repairs remain unfinished.

“Benda yang kena repair, repair lah,” he said, adding that this was a matter of pride given the terminal’s role as a gateway into Johor Bahru.

He directed the Johor Public Transport Corporation (PAJ) and Larkin Sentral management to fix broken facilities immediately, upgrade the toilets, add more seating at pick-up and drop-off areas and install more portable air-conditioners in waiting halls.

Management was also told to improve hygiene in the food court, repair damaged road surfaces and review the bus ticketing system, including extra charges that passengers are billed separately, to make the process more transparent.

Issues Are Longstanding

The inspection followed an open letter sent to Onn Hafiz on 11 November, which raised dirty toilets, dim lighting, disorderly bus platforms and poor maintenance.

The problems are not new. In July 2024, after a surprise visit of his own, Onn Hafiz ordered repairs and upgrades at the terminal, which handles more than 18,000 users a day, and said the state wanted it raised from Grade B to Grade A under the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD). Earlier, in 2015, the terminal was promised a RM10 million facelift, and in 2016 a RM20 million upgrade was announced.

Traders have also been asking to be consulted before any new plans are rolled out, a request that was made as far back as 2024.

Whether this inspection leads to lasting change will depend on follow-through. For now, the message from the state is clear: basic maintenance should not need the MB to show up before it gets done.

READ MORE: RTS Link Test Ride: Malaysia To Singapore In Six Minutes

READ MORE: Ipoh Mall Ceiling Leaks, And Shoppers Get A Free Waterfall Show

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.