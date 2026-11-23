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vivo Malaysia launched the V80 last Thursday (19 November) with a starting price of RM2,399 after a RM200 exclusive rebate.

The camera is the centre of the pitch. The phone has a 50MP telephoto lens developed with ZEISS, offering 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The sensor is a 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 with optical image stabilisation, which helps keep photos sharp when hands move.

Portrait shooters get two options. The ZEISS 100mm Center-Stage Portrait mode gives tight close-ups with a soft, low-saturation platinum tone. The 85mm mode gives a wider frame for three-quarter-length shots, with warmer, cinematic colours.

The front camera is a 50MP wide-angle lens with autofocus, built for group selfies. A feature called AI Best Face lets users swap in a better expression from a Live Photo when someone blinks.

Solid Build Quality With Robust Battery

The back of the V80 is made from one piece of glass that is carved after it is shaped, rather than bent while hot. vivo says this makes the glass stronger, and it means the camera bump blends into the back with no visible seam.

The glass also carries the Starwish Purple finish. It is etched with 3,600 tiny 4K images, so stars and light seem to shift as you tilt the phone. vivo spent two years testing more than 20 materials to get the effect right.

The V80 also comes in Wander Green and Vast Gray.

The phone passed drop and impact tests run by Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS). That means it held up under controlled lab drops, but it is not drop-proof. It is also rated IP68 and IP69. IP68 covers dust and submersion in water, and IP69 adds protection against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets, such as a hot-water rinse.

The V80 has a 7,200mAh battery, a large capacity that matters most for video, games and navigation. When it does run low, 90W FlashCharge takes it to 50% in about 30 minutes, so a short plug-in before heading out can get you through the afternoon.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. There is also 16GB of extended RAM, which uses some storage space to keep more apps open at once. The 1.5K, 144Hz display makes scrolling and games look smoother, and its 5,000-nit peak brightness keeps the screen readable in direct sunlight.

vivo promises a “72-Month Smooth Experience” and six years of annual security updates.

To launch the phone, vivo named ENHYPEN members JUNGWON, JAKE and SUNGHOON as vivo Friends across several Asia-Pacific markets. The group photographed portraits using the V80’s ZEISS modes. vivo also ran a 360° immersive experience with Immersify inspired by the phone’s purple finish.

The V80 is built around how people look in photos, and it is priced for buyers who want that feature in a mid-range phone.

At RM2,399 to RM3,299 (after rebate), the vivo V80 sits in a crowded upper-mid-range tier where buyers face a trade-off between camera optics, battery size and raw processing speed.

OPPO Reno16 5G (from RM2,699): Runs on the same Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and also offers a 50MP triple-camera setup with telephoto zoom, though it opts for a more compact 6.32-inch screen and a slightly smaller 6,700mAh battery.



HONOR 600 (RM2,599): Matches the V80’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and IP68/IP69 durability with a 7,000mAh battery, but swaps dedicated optical telephoto zoom for a high-resolution 200MP main sensor and includes more base memory (12GB RAM + 512GB storage).



Samsung Galaxy A57 (from RM2,399) & Xiaomi 15T Pro (from RM2,699): Buyers who care less about portrait lenses and more about speed or software ecosystems have strong alternatives here. Samsung offers six years of full OS upgrades on its Exynos 1680 chip, while Xiaomi packs a near-flagship Dimensity 9400+ processor and Leica-tuned cameras for gamers and power users.

Pre-Orders Come With Freebies Worth RM518

The V80 comes in three storage options.

The 128GB model starts at RM2,399, the 256GB model at RM2,699 and the 512GB model at RM3,299, after a RM200 rebate. Before the rebate, the recommended retail prices are RM2,599, RM2,899 and RM3,499.

Pre-order buyers also get a free All-in-One Gift Set worth RM518. It includes vivo Buds Air 3, a 33W 10,000mAh powerbank, a V Selection Watch V5 and a magnetic phone tripod. vivo says the offer is available while stocks last.

Buyers can also pay in instalments over 24 months, from RM99.96 a month for the 128GB model.

The V80 is available through the official vivo website and the brand’s official stores on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.

The pre-order period runs until 27 November.

READ MORE: HUAWEI nova 16s Series Launches In Malaysia, Packs A Whopping 200MP Camera And Super 5G

READ MORE: vivo X500 Pro Max Lands In Malaysia With A 200MP Zoom And Jay Chou Tickets Up For Grabs

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