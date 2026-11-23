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Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) apparent efforts to court Bersatu have drawn mixed assessments from political analysts, with some viewing the move as a strategic attempt to regain Malay support ahead of the 16th General Election (GE16), while others see it as a sign of political desperation.

The overture comes as the coalition – especially PKR and Amanah – continues to grapple with the challenge of rebuilding its Malay support base following disappointing performances in the Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka state elections.

Principal adviser at the Pacific Research Centre of Malaysia Dr Oh Ei Sun described the possible rapprochement as an attempt by these parties – PKR, Amanah and Bersatu – that had been politically abandoned by their former allies to find common ground.

“This is basically hapless parties respectively jilted by their erstwhile political partners which are grasping at political straws by embracing each other, likely to come to naught,” he said in his reply to TRP.

Oh, however, questioned why PH should be criticised for seeking closer ties with Bersatu when Umno itself was making overtures to PAS.

His remarks point to the wider political realignment taking place ahead of GE16, as parties reassess their alliances and explore potential partnerships to strengthen their electoral positions.

Can Anwar And Azmin Still Mobilise Malay Support?

The possibility of closer ties between PKR and Bersatu also raises questions about the political appeal of their respective leaders, particularly with Datuk Seri Azmin Ali reportedly poised to take over the party leadership from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Asked whether PKR President and PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Azmin could galvanise Malay support, Oh was sceptical about both leaders’ ability to attract voters.

“I think both of them have passed their prime in terms of attracting votes from any community,” he said.

The leadership question is particularly significant as PH seeks to expand its appeal among Malay voters, while Bersatu faces its own leadership transition and questions over its political direction.

A potential understanding between the these parties could therefore involve more than simply negotiating electoral cooperation. It would also require them to address the political baggage and competing interests that have shaped their relationship.

READ MORE: Anwar Keeps Political Options Open Ahead Of GE16, Says Analyst

PH Risks Internal Friction Over Bersatu Cooperation

Universiti Malaya senior lecturer in political science, public administration and development studies Dr Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub said PH’s approach towards Bersatu should be understood as part of a wider political realignment ahead of GE16.

However, he cautioned that the move carried considerable risks given the history of conflict and mistrust between the two sides, particularly following the Sheraton Move in 2020.

He said any attempt to establish cooperation without consensus among PH component parties could create internal disagreements, particularly between Amanah, which is perceived as more open to engaging Bersatu, and DAP, which remains cautious about the prospect.

READ MORE: PH Shuts Door On Bersatu: Loke Says ‘No Second Bite’ After Betrayal

Such differences, he warned, could weaken PH’s cohesion and erode the confidence of its grassroots supporters.

Tawfik also viewed the move as a response to mounting political pressure following PH’s underwhelming performances in the three recent state elections, particularly its difficulties in securing Malay support in rural constituencies.

He said PKR and Amanah could be seeking a new political alignment to broaden their influence, prevent further fragmentation of votes and reduce the risk of heavier losses in GE16.

Nevertheless, he cautioned that political cooperation alone would not guarantee that voters would transfer their support to a new alliance.

“Political cooperation alone does not guarantee a transfer of voter support,” he said.

Tawfik added that an excessive reliance on a former political rival could create the perception that PH had lost confidence in its own electoral strength.

Rather than depending solely on new political alliances, he said PH should focus on restoring public confidence, strengthening its grassroots machinery and offering more convincing policies.

A New Alliance May Not Be Enough

The contrasting assessments highlight the dilemma facing PH as it considers its options ahead of GE16.

On one hand, closer engagement with Bersatu could offer PKR and Amanah an opportunity to explore a broader Malay political coalition and minimise competition for votes.

However, all three parties — PKR, Amanah and Bersatu — have performed poorly in the last three state elections, raising questions over whether their potential alliance could pose a serious challenge to the emerging Blue Wave coalition between Umno and PAS.

READ MORE: PH And Its Allies Face Long Road To Political Recovery

Efforts to bring Bersatu closer to PH have gained traction, particularly through Amanah’s push for a broader political realignment ahead of the GE16.

Amanah secretary-general Faiz Fadzil has proposed a “big tent” approach that would include Malay-based parties such as Bersatu, arguing that cooperation should be built around a common agenda, including fighting corruption, improving governance and protecting public interests.

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