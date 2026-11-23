Over 400,000 Malaysians Barred From Flying — And You Can’t Pay At The Airport
More than 404,800 Malaysians have been hit with immigration travel bans since 2024 over unpaid taxes, National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans, and court orders. Before you head to the airport, here is how to check your status on the Sistem Semakan Status Perjalanan Imigresen (SSPI) portal—and why trying to pay at the gate won’t work.
Shafwan Zaidon / Devan Manuel MM
In Brief
- Some 404,848 Malaysians have been under immigration travel restrictions since 2024, linked to unpaid tax, court orders, EPF, PTPTN, bankruptcy and enforcement matters.
- Paying at a checkpoint will not clear your record. You must settle the matter with the agency that imposed the restriction.
- Check your status beforehand at sspi.imi.gov.my using your 12-digit IC number, or through the LHDN MyTax portal for tax-related restrictions.