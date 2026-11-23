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Some 404,848 Malaysians have been placed under immigration travel restrictions since 2024, the Immigration Department said.

Its director-general, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban, said in an interview in Johor Bahru that the restrictions apply to individuals with unpaid income tax, court orders, or outstanding payments to enforcement agencies.

Some people are under restrictions from more than one agency.

Some of the restrictions are linked to unpaid income tax owed to the Inland Revenue Board. The Customs Department handles enforcement matters, and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) covers outstanding contributions and other statutory obligations.

Court orders and restrictions also apply, along with bankruptcy cases handled by the Department of Insolvency and unpaid payments to the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

Paying At Immigration Checkpoints Won’t Clear Your Record Immediately

Zakaria said the department acts on instructions and notifications from other agencies and does not collect payments for them.

A person stopped at a checkpoint cannot clear the restriction by paying on the spot.

“If a Malaysian is prevented from leaving the country due to outstanding liabilities or other restrictions, the person must resolve the matter directly with the agency that imposed the restriction,” he said.

The department updates a person’s immigration status only after the agency confirms the settlement or issues instructions to lift the restriction.

How To Check Your Travel Status

Malaysians can check their status before travelling via the Sistem Semakan Status Perjalanan Imigresen portal at sspi.imi.gov.my/sspi. The system is for Malaysian citizens and asks for a 12-digit identity card number.

Those with tax-related restrictions can also check through the Inland Revenue Board’s MyTax portal.

In June 2025, the department acknowledged confusion over discrepancies between the Malay and English versions of the online checker and temporarily took the English version offline for updates. Today, only the Bahasa Melayu portal is active, so anyone who gets an unclear result should visit an immigration office for verification.

Zakaria also reminded travellers to check that their passports are valid, confirm visa requirements for their destination and settle any outstanding matters before they leave.

READ MORE: RM50 A Month: PTPTN Relief Lands In Budget 2027, But Exemption Fight Heats Up

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