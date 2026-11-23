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In conjunction with its 30th anniversary, SME Corp. Malaysia has embarked on a new chapter with the opening of its headquarters at Menara AIA Cap Square, officiated by Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

The opening of the new headquarters on 18 Nov marks another significant development in the agency’s journey, having played a role in the development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia since 1996.

For the record, SME Corp. Malaysia was first established on May 2, 1996, as the Small and Medium Industries Development Corporation (SMIDEC), under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), now known as the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

The agency was subsequently rebranded as SME Corp. Malaysia on Oct 2, 2009, before being placed under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development (MED) in November 2018, now known as the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP).

RM17 Million In Annual Savings, More Room For SME Development

The opening of the new headquarters represents more than just a change of location but also bringing significant financial savings for the agency.

According to Steven Sim, the move allows SME Corp. Malaysia to reduce rental costs, with estimated savings of RM17 million annually.

The savings are projected to total RM500 million over the next 30 years.

He said the approach was part of efforts to practise prudent spending and strengthen good governance under the MADANI Government.

SME Investment Programme Targets RM90 Million In Funding

At the same event, Steven also launched the SME Investment Programme, which aims to secure at least RM90 million in investments for high-potential local SMEs.

Through the programme, SME Corp. Malaysia is collaborating with several investment partners, including Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (Pernas), OSK Ventures International Berhad and Hartamodal Sdn. Bhd.

The collaboration aims to expand financing options for high-potential SMEs, thereby reducing their dependence on bank loans as a source of business capital.

In addition, KUSKOP is planning to implement the SCALE 2027 Action Plan, which focuses on five strategic areas to strengthen the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) ecosystem.

The five focus areas include SME Redefinition, Cash Flow Protection, AI for MSMEs, Local Content Requirement and Easing MSME Financing.

MSME Hub To Serve As A Business Reference Centre

To facilitate matters for entrepreneurs, the new headquarters also houses an MSME Hub, a physical centre offering business advisory services and localised referrals.

In addition, the MSME Portal (SPARQ) is available as an integrated business development hub connecting entrepreneurs with various forms of support and growth opportunities.

These include advisory services, training, strategic networking, market access and opportunities to expand businesses through both physical and digital approaches.

According to SME Corp. Malaysia chairman Teng Chang Khim, the opening of the new headquarters symbolises the beginning of a new phase that is aligned with the agency’s value proposition of empowering SMEs to grow and remain competitive through the connection of initiatives, knowledge and opportunities.

Meanwhile, SME Corp. Malaysia chief executive officer Rizal Nainy said the new headquarters accommodates approximately 260 employees, bringing all the agency’s functions under one roof.

It comprises 12 divisions and three units that will strengthen SME Corp. Malaysia’s role as the Central Coordinating Agency (CCA).

In this capacity, SME Corp. Malaysia ensures that MSME-related policies are effectively implemented, government programmes complement one another without duplication, and available resources are optimally utilised.

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