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Musicians, singers and songwriters should be recognised as gig workers to ensure they receive better protection and fairer treatment, says Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim.

The PKR lawmaker called on the government, particularly the Human Resources Ministry, to recognise these groups under the gig economy workforce, arguing that they face many of the same challenges as other gig workers.

Speaking during the committee-level debate on the 2027 Budget allocation for the Human Resources Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat on 23 November, Hassan said the public generally associates gig workers with e-hailing and p-hailing riders, as reported by MalaysiaKini.

However, he believes musicians and other music industry professionals should also be included in this category.

Music artists often lose out when dealing with record companies

Hassan highlighted the difficulties faced by local music artists, particularly the lack of proper labour representation to protect their interests and welfare.

He said their interests are generally represented by associations registered with the Registrar of Societies (ROS), such as the Malaysian Artistes’ Association (Karyawan), which advocates for artists’ royalty rights.

However, he argued that individual musicians, singers and songwriters remain in a weak position when negotiating with large and financially powerful recording companies.

While record companies often have the resources and collective strength to protect their business interests, individual artists may find themselves at a disadvantage.

To illustrate the issue, Hassan cited the music industry’s cassette era in the 1980s.

He claimed that when a cassette was sold for RM10, an artist would receive only RM1, while recording companies, wholesalers and retailers collectively received RM3.

He also pointed to figures from between 2002 and 2017, claiming that recording companies collected RM697 million during that period, while payments to artists’ bodies nationwide amounted to only RM20 million.

Hassan said Parliament should speak up for these groups, who contribute to the country’s cultural landscape but often struggle to secure fair treatment.

Hassan calls for fairer royalty distribution

The MP also raised concerns over how music royalties are collected and distributed, particularly with three separate organisations handling royalty-related matters.

He identified them as Music Authors Copyright Protection (MACP), Public Performance Malaysia (PPM) and Recording Performers Malaysia (RPM), alongside separate associations in Sabah and Sarawak.

Hassan believes the current arrangement deserves attention to ensure singers and other music industry professionals receive royalties that are fair and reasonable.

He therefore proposed that the Human Resources Ministry work together with the Domestic Trade Ministry to find better ways to protect artists’ interests.

He stressed that the government should address what he described as the exploitation of music industry professionals.

Gig workers already have legal protection in Malaysia

Gig workers are generally individuals who take on assignments, projects or short-term contracts rather than working in permanent positions with regular monthly salaries.

In Malaysia, the Gig Workers Act 2025 (Act 872) came into force on 31 March 2026, providing a legal framework for the protection of gig workers.

Hassan’s proposal seeks to extend recognition to creative professionals such as musicians, singers and songwriters, whose work often operates on a project-based or contractual arrangement.

His call highlights the need to consider how existing protections can better accommodate people working in the creative industry, particularly when it comes to fair compensation, royalties and their overall welfare.

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