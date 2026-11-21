Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

CARSOME has launched CARSOME Premium, a new segment offering a curated selection of premium pre-owned vehicles, including models from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, as the online used car platform expands its offerings to a new category of buyers.

Launched yesterday, the segment is designed to cater to consumers seeking an upgrade to premium marques while retaining the affordability and accessibility associated with the used car market.

CARSOME Chief Business Officer Aaron Kee said the new segment would offer an enhanced ownership experience, with additional benefits on top of the company’s existing Carsome Certified package.

“From an inventory pool perspective, we are selecting the best of the best. On top of all the CARSOMECertified benefits, including 175 inspection checkpoints, we are adding even more,” he told reporters during the programme launching.

CARSOME Chief Business Officer Aaron Kee (Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP)

Kee said Carsome Premium would initially focus on sedans and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, although the company intends to widen its selection over time.

He said there was no fixed price range for the segment, as the focus was on providing customers with greater access to premium vehicles.

CARSOME Premium Offers Five Ownership Benefits, Including Warranty And Buy-Back Guarantee

CARSOME Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer Eric Cheng said every CARSOME Premium vehicle comes with five ownership benefits aimed at giving buyers greater confidence and peace of mind.

The first is a 100-day or 3,000km money-back guarantee, with buyers assured that vehicles are free from flood and fire damage, major accident damage and mileage tampering.

“Customers can return their vehicles within the stipulated period if they are not satisfied,” Cheng said.

CARSOME, Southeast Asia’s leading integrated car e-commerce platform, has launched CARSOME Premium, a new category of certified pre-owned vehicles. (Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP)

The second benefit is warranty coverage of up to five years, combining any remaining manufacturer’s warranty with a CARSOME extension of up to two years of ownership, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Customers are also eligible for a guaranteed buy-back offer of up to RM10,000 above CARSOME’s standard offer price when selling or upgrading their vehicles within the first three years of ownership, subject to applicable conditions.

“The package also includes 365 Premium Care+, offering RM3,000 in service credits during the first year for selected accessories, after-sales products and maintenance at CARSOME Authorised Service Centres,” Cheng said.

Carsome Premium Expansion To Follow Customer Demand

CARSOMEis initially rolling out its premium segment in the Klang Valley, where most of its sales showrooms are concentrated, but Kee said the company was open to expanding into other states, including Sabah and Sarawak.

CARSOME PJ Automall (Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP)

Kee said future expansion would depend on customer demand and purchasing behaviour in those markets.

Meanwhile, Kee said electric vehicles (EVs) were also beginning to gain a presence in Malaysia’s used car market, with models from Tesla, Volvo, BYD and Proton already entering the segment.

While EVs remain relatively new in the second-hand market, he expects their availability to increase significantly over time.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.