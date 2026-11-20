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Former Umno vice-president and Cabinet minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz has described the Madani Government as deeply divided, insisting that the tensions between its component parties are genuine and that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) should not continue their cooperation in the next general election.

Nazri dismissed claims that the disagreements between Umno and PH components were merely staged political manoeuvres, insisting that the differences between the two sides reflected deeper problems within the unity government.

He said Umno and BN should contest the 16th General Election (GE16) independently under its own banner while working with PAS, rather than continuing its cooperation with PH.

According to Nazri, the party’s limited representation in the Cabinet has left it unable to influence important government decisions, particularly those he believes could affect Malay interests.

Umno Padang Rengas division chief Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz. (Ikhwan Zulkaflee/TRP)

“If we continue with the unity government, many things that are detrimental to our community will continue to happen.”

“In the Cabinet, we only have five or six representatives. When it comes to voting, we lose,” Nazri said in an interview with TRP.

The former parliamentarian who is seeking a comeback, cited the Cabinet’s acceptance of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) as an example, claiming that Umno’s position had been unable to prevent the decision.

He argued that the party could not effectively defend its principles while remaining in a government where it lacked sufficient numbers to challenge decisions supported by other parties.

“We cannot keep going like this. We have to end this relationship, win the next election and push back against the UEC,” he said.

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Nazri also accused DAP of exerting considerable influence over the government, claiming that PH would continue pursuing its agenda regardless of Umno’s objections.

He said the party should therefore draw a line under its cooperation with PH once the current parliamentary term ends, instead of allowing the arrangement to continue into GE16.

Nazri Dismisses Claims Umno-PH Rift Is Political Theatre

Nazri rejected suggestions that Umno and PH were deliberately creating public disagreements to maintain their political standing while remaining partners in government.

He said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had been firm about the party’s position, adding that there was no intention to reverse course.

“There is no political theatre. Those saying this are PH supporters who are now worried about their own mistakes and shortcomings, while Umno-BN is on the right track,” he said.

“From what I understand, our president himself has been firm. There is no point of return,” added Nazri.

He maintained that Umno’s future cooperation should instead be with PAS, pointing to the parties’ electoral performances in Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka as evidence that their partnership could attract Malay support.

He claimed voters had responded positively to the cooperation, particularly as the public exchanges of insults between Umno and PAS had subsided, while criticism from PH towards Umno had continued.

“People have seen that there is no longer the name-calling between PAS and Umno. What we are seeing now is PH attacking us.”

Nazri described Umno and PAS as parties with roots dating back to before Merdeka, arguing that their cooperation was necessary to secure victory in the next general election.

He expressed confidence that the two parties could work together to challenge the current government, saying their electoral performance had demonstrated public support for the arrangement.

Najib Controversy Exposes Further Divisions, Claims Nazri

Nazri also pointed to the controversy surrounding former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house arrest, questioning objections raised after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision to allow Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence at home.

He argued that the matter fell within the King’s authority and questioned why objections had emerged after the decision was made through the Pardons Board process.

“Why was there a protest from the Attorney-General after the decision had already been made?” he said.

Nazri also criticised the disclosure of the alleged Pardons Board meeting minutes by former Damansara MP Tony Pua, questioning why confidential records had been made public, and labelling the latter as disrespectful.

“This is disrespectful! But right now we can’t go look for Tony Pua and punch him. No, we can’t do that. That’s jungle law. What we can do is make sure they lose,” he told TRP.

READ MORE: Allegedly Declassified Minutes Show AG, Hannah Yeoh Oppose Najib’s House Arrest

He claimed the controversy showed that the government was unable to resist DAP’s influence, further deepening divisions within the administration.

“The government today is actually unable to oppose DAP’s wishes,” he said.

Nazri questioned whether the Cabinet’s decision to declassify the minutes had effectively allowed DAP to dictate the government’s position, adding that the matter should have remained confidential.

He further accused certain quarters of encroaching on Malay rights and institutions, arguing that the appropriate response was to defeat the government through the electoral process.

“If the Malays want to do something, it is time to vote for Umno and PAS to bring down the government and ensure that we can push back against these transgressions.”

Nazri maintained that Umno should focus on strengthening its partnership with PAS and preparing to challenge the government in GE16, rather than attempting to preserve its existing arrangement with PH.

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