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Malaysians can now nominate beneficiaries for their retirement savings directly through the KWSP i-Akaun mobile app.

The digital feature eliminates the hassle of printing physical forms.

Without a valid nomination, grieving families often face months of legal delays and court fees to access funds.

Who Can Nominate And How to Apply

Not every member qualifies to use the digital nomination feature. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and hold Malaysian citizenship or Permanent Resident (PR) status.

Non-Malaysians are only eligible if they registered as an EPF member before 1 August 1998.

Eligible members can initiate the process in minutes on their smartphones. Log in to the KWSP i-Akaun app, tap Profile, and select Nomination (Penamaan).

Key in your nominee’s full name, MyKad or passport number, relationship, and allocated percentage.

You can name multiple individuals – or Amanah Raya Berhad as a trustee – provided the shares total 100%.

Finalizing Rules And Life Updates

If you apply through the mobile app, you can verify your identity instantly using facial recognition (e-KYC) – no branch visit required – and your nomination takes effect after a two-day cooling period.

However, if your e-KYC scan fails (or if you apply via the web portal), you must visit an EPF office within 30 days for thumbprint verification, or the application will be cancelled automatically.

Members must also remember to update their records after major life events. Unlike a civil will, marriage or divorce does not automatically revoke an existing EPF nomination. Your previous nominee remains legally valid until you submit a new application.

Finally, payout rules depend on your faith. For non-Muslims, nominees act as direct beneficiaries and receive the funds outright. For Muslim members, the nominee serves strictly as a wasi (administrator) tasked with distributing the savings according to faraid rules.

READ MORE: Budget 2027: Every Malaysian Turns 18 With An EPF Account From Now On, But Will They Use It?

READ MORE: EPF Tops Last Year’s Total Dividend Pot In Nine Months, Expects Around 6% For 2026

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