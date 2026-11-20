Skip The EPF Counter: Set Your Nominee On Your Phone In Minutes
Thanks to in-app facial verification, eligible members can now lock in their Employee Provident Fund (EPF) beneficiaries from home—plus why getting married won’t automatically update your records.
Sayuti Zainudin MM / EPF
In Brief
- Malaysian EPF members aged 18 and above can nominate beneficiaries digitally via the KWSP i-Akaun app, skipping physical forms entirely.
- In-app nominations are verified via facial recognition (e-KYC) and take effect after two days, though failed scans require thumbprint verification at an EPF office within 30 days.
- Marriage or divorce does not revoke an existing nomination, so members must manually update records after major life changes.