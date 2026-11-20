Seremban Eatery Shut Over Flies, Suspected Rat Droppings In Mee Goreng
A customer’s meal at a Bandar Sri Sendayan restaurant in Seremban was ruined after spotting what looked like rat droppings in their mee goreng—prompting health authorities to shut the premises down.
In Brief
- A Bandar Sri Sendayan restaurant was shut after a customer found suspected rat droppings in their mee goreng.
- JKNNS issued a compound notice under Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, citing failure to meet cleanliness requirements under the Food Act 1983.
- The public can report food hygiene issues via the SISPAA portal or by contacting their nearest District Health Office or State Health Department.