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A customer recently reported finding suspected rat droppings in mee goreng served at a restaurant in Bandar Sri Sendayan. The issue went viral online around 16 to 17 November.

The Negeri Sembilan State Health Department (JKNNS) has ordered the restaurant to close after receiving complaints and issued a compound notice under Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

JKNNS said the restaurant failed to meet cleanliness requirements under the Food Act 1983.

JKNNS reiterated that it’s always transparent in conducting investigations into each complaint received.

Negeri Sembilan’s health authorities have acted on other hygiene lapses in the state before. These include an October incident in which rats were spotted on a disused food truck at the northbound Seremban R&R, and a February case in which a Seremban eatery was shut for 14 days over claims that it washed leftover food for reuse.

If you encounter food contamination or poor hygiene at an eatery, you can report it to the Health Ministry’s Food Safety and Quality Division via the public complaints portal (SISPAA) or contact the nearest District Health Office (PKD) or State Health Department.

READ MORE: Texas Chicken Mid Valley Closed For Two Weeks Over Hygiene Violations

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