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Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders should not wash their hands of the controversy surrounding former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house arrest, says student activist Brendan Gan.

Gan, who is also the chairperson of Himpunan Advokasi Rakyat Malaysia (HARAM) also accused Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his political allies of attempting to distance themselves from the controversy by claiming they were disappointed with the decision to allow Najib to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

He urged the public to refer to the 2024 parliamentary Hansard pointing that it was Anwar who raised Najib’s pardon issue to the Federal Territories Pardons Board (FTPB).

“If the Prime Minister says today that he is disappointed, who allowed this to happen in the first place? It was our very own Prime Minister,” he told a press conference held at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall today.

Gan also recalled how Anwar and PH leaders had previously taken part in Bersih demonstrations to combat corruptions alongside students, civil society organisations and members of the public, accusing them of betraying the trust placed in them after coming to power.

King’s Powers Must Remain Within Federal Constitution, Says Gan

The fourth-year law student at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), also stressed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s powers and prerogatives must remain subject to the Federal Constitution.

READ MORE: Allegedly Declassified Minutes Show AG, Hannah Yeoh Oppose Najib’s House Arrest

Gan said he did not question the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s discretionary powers and royal prerogatives, but emphasised that Malaysia was a constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy, not an absolute monarchy.

Gan warned that the house arrest decision could set a precedent for future cases, questioning whether another convicted political leader could receive similar treatment.

Student Activist Warns Of Double Standards, Possible Return Of Street Protests

Gan questioned the government’s commitment to fighting corruption, citing allegations involving Anwar’s political allies, including Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin and businessman Datuk Seri Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak.

He also raised questions about the handling of cases involving Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, including the decision to grant him a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) and the subsequent status of the case.

He contrasted these matters with Najib’s convictions, which he said had been upheld by the High Court, Court of Appeal and Federal Court, arguing that the law was being applied inconsistently.

“The law is indeed double standard.”

Gan acknowledged that students and civil society groups could face intimidation or legal consequences for speaking out, but said they had to defend their constitutional rights and prevent the decision from becoming a legal precedent.

He also warned that demonstrations could return if the government continued with what he described as unacceptable conduct.

“Remember, the people are the bosses. You may have the power, but remember who put you in power today and who voted for you.”

Planned Anti-Corruption Rally To Push For Najib House Arrest Suspension, Wider Reforms

Earlier, HARAM, together with other student bodies under the Sekretariat Rakyat Benci Rasuah 3.0, urged the public to join a street rally planned for later this month.

The organisers said the date and venue would be announced in due course.

According to another HARAM spokesperson Qistina Qaisara Syahril Akmar, the coalition’s demands include urging the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to withdraw its initial objection to the Malaysian Bar’s judicial review application and provide an official explanation for its position.

“We also want the implementation of Najib’s house arrest to be suspended immediately pending the High Court’s full determination of the Malaysian Bar’s judicial review application,” she said.

Qistina Qaisara said that the group is alo calling for a mandatory timeline to separate the roles of the Attorney-General and Public Prosecutor, annual asset declarations by politicians and senior public officials, as well as their family members, and legislation barring individuals convicted of corruption from holding political or public office.

The coalition further demands that the government reopen investigations, arrest and prosecute all individuals allegedly involved in corruption and abuse of power, regardless of political affiliation.

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