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Former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz says he has no intention of seeking a higher position in the party, believing that younger leaders should instead be given opportunities to gain experience while supporting Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s leadership.

Nazri – who is making a comeback into active politics – said he was content with his position as a Padang Rengas Umno division chief and did not see the need to pursue a higher leadership role, as the younger generation needed room to develop their capabilities and prepare for the future.

READ MORE: “Blue Wave” Alliance Won’t Derail Nazri’s Padang Rengas Comeback

“I am a senior party member. In terms of party leadership, Datuk Seri Zahid is like someone who is around my batch, while the younger leaders need the opportunity to learn and gain experience for the future.

“Therefore, I do not need a position in the party,” he told TRP in an interview.

Asked whether Zahid remained the right person to lead Umno, Nazri, who had declared his intention to contest the Padang Rengas parliamentary seat in the upcoming election, said the party president had demonstrated his ability to rebuild the party’s strength despite its electoral setbacks.

READ MORE: Who Is Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz And Why Are Many Hating On His Appointment As Malaysia’s Ambassador To The US?

He said Zahid should continue leading Umno, arguing that changing the party president could undermine its efforts to regain political dominance.

“He is the person who is now the Umno president, and he should continue to be the president,” Nazri said.

Mahathir’s 1987 Umno Crisis A Warning Against Internal Power Struggles

Nazri pointed to the challenges faced by Umno under former president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 1987, when the party was divided by an internal leadership contest between Dr Mahathir and Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

He recalled Dr Mahathir’s argument at the time that Umno had secured a strong mandate in the 1986 general election, with the party securing 83 of the 148 parliamentary seats won by Barisan Nasional (BN) out of the 177 seats contested, making attempts to unseat its leader through an internal party election inappropriate.

Nazri said the subsequent split in Umno should serve as a warning against repeating the same mistake, particularly when the party was preparing for another general election.

“Do not do something that is wrong. If we win, God willing, I am confident we can form the government. This is not the time, during the party election, to change the president.”

He added that Umno should prioritise winning the next general election instead of allowing internal power struggles to distract its leadership and grassroots members.

Give Room For Umno To Grow Under Zahid’s Leadership

Nazri also pledged to defend Zahid if there were attempts to remove him after the general election, saying he would speak up regardless of whether he remained the Umno Padang Rengas division chief at that time.

“If we win big in the general election and there is an attempt to bring Zahid down, I will come forward to defend him.”

Umno’s next party election is expected to take place after the 16th General Election (GE16), following Zahid’s announcement that the party would defer its internal polls until after the national polls.

The party last held its elections in 2023, and no specific date has been announced for the next round of internal polls.

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