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Police in Perlis have referred the investigation papers on a motivational speaker’s sexual harassment case to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) and are now waiting for directions on whether to press charges.

Perlis police chief Deputy Commissioner Hamzah Hashim said investigators are still awaiting forensic reports on the suspect’s mobile phone and communication records before they can finalise the investigation.

The allegations came to light after several female victims accused the motivational speaker, a married man, of sexual harassment and grooming.

They claimed the suspect approached victims on TikTok under the guise of work or educational matters. He then allegedly proposed that they become his “sugar baby” and check into hotels.

The motivational speaker was detained in Sungai Petani, Kedah, at about 11pm on 2 October in connection with an alleged incident on 26 September.

He was freed on police bail, then taken into custody again to help with investigations into a separate complaint filed in Kangar on 3 October by a 19-year-old woman. He was granted police bail again on 6 October.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Fadhlina Sidek ordered the immediate suspension of all school programmes involving the suspect to protect student safety and welfare.

The Kangar case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

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