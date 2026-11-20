Motivational Speaker Faces Possible Charges Over Child Grooming, Sexual Harassment
Perlis police have submitted investigation papers on the suspect—accused of luring girls on TikTok to become “sugar babies”—while awaiting final forensic reports.
In Brief
- Perlis police have referred investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor, awaiting directions on whether to charge the motivational speaker.
- The suspect allegedly approached female victims on TikTok, proposing they become his "sugar baby" and check into hotels.
- Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek ordered immediate suspension of all school programmes involving the suspect to protect student safety.