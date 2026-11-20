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Malaysians were ready for a public early warning system (EWS) test that the government was reportedly going to carry out yesterday (19 November), but the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) suddenly announced the public disaster alert test as false information on 18 November, a day before the planned test.

However, the commission shared a Facebook post at 5:10pm on Thursday announcing new EWS test dates.

According to the post, the EWS test will be carried out in phases before it is fully operational.

“Several test phases will be executed to ensure the system is ready to send out emergecy alerts to the public,” said MCMC.

The test dates announced are:

19 November 2026 – Briefing with Chief Editors of the media

23 November 2026 – Simulation test carried out in parliament

29 November 2026 – Public nationwide test on smartphones

After the testing phase is complete, the system will be in full operation, subject to confirmation of system readiness.

Malaysians in the comments section asked if this information is real, and MCMC confirmed it in a response.

READ MORE: Weeks Of Hype, Now It’s False: MCMC Says No Public Disaster Alert Test Today

What is EWS and what is it for?

The EWS is an initiative by the MCMC in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to send emergency alerts directly to smartphones in affected areas.

According to MCMC, the system is a quick and trusted method for Malaysians to receive warnings and information that will help them act quickly during disasters and emergencies.

These include disasters such as floods, landslides, earthquakes, heavy storms, and fires.

Before the system could be fully operational, the government is conducting test alerts to ensure the public knows what the warnings would look and sound like on their smartphones.

There is no need to register or download any application to receive the alerts. All Malaysians need is a compatible and updated smartphone device and as long as they’re in an affected area, they will receive the warning.

Your smartphone will make a special beep and provide information related to the warning.

MCMC advises individuals who receive an alert to remain calm and read the message carefully, as it will display what happened, the affected area, and what action to take. It also reminded Malaysians not to look at their phones if they receive an alert while driving. The warning message will remain on the phone until the user acknowledges it.

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