Man Caught Vaping On KTM Train With 15 Drug Cartridges, Tests Negative
A 22-year-old man who tested negative for drugs was arrested at Arau Station after smoking a vape on a commuter train, leading police to discover 15 suspected MDMA-laced cartridges he allegedly planned to resell in Kuala Perlis at a RM50 markup per unit.
Credit: Polis Permai/FB
In Brief
- A 22-year-old man was arrested on a KTM train for vaping, with 15 suspected MDMA-laced cartridges worth RM1,500 found.
- The suspect claimed he bought the cartridges at RM100 per unit and planned to resell them at RM150 each in Kuala Perlis.
- Despite the drug cartridges, the suspect tested negative in a urine screening and was remanded for four days.