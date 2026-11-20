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A 22-year-old man was arrested after smoking a vape on a commuter train from Sungai Petani, Kedah, to Arau, Perlis, on Wednesday (18 Nov).

Arau district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the suspect was detained by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) auxiliary police personnel as soon as the train arrived at Arau Station. The suspect was handed over to the police at 8.40pm for further action.

Police found 15 suspected MDMA-laced vape cartridges, with a combined estimated weight of 0.75g, inside a white paper bag belonging to the suspect. Ahmad Mohsin said the value of the seizure was estimated at RM1,500.

The suspect claimed he received the supplies from a man known as Anil on the roadside of Taman Arkid, Sungai Petani, at a price of RM100 per unit.

Police believe the suspect planned to resell the cartridges to contacts around Kuala Perlis at RM150 per unit.

Despite being caught vaping on the train, the suspect tested negative for drugs in a preliminary urine screening and has no prior criminal record.

The suspect was remanded for four days until 22 November to assist in investigations under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

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