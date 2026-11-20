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Meta will permanently delete additional Facebook profiles after 14 December, so export your data via Settings before the deadline.

Main profiles and Pages will not be affected.

Meta said the extra profiles were confusing to use and got in the way of a uniform Facebook experience, adding that the platform is returning to one profile per person.

The feature let users create up to four additional personal profiles alongside their main account.

Meta began testing it in July 2022 and rolled it out globally on 21 September 2023. Meta has since stopped letting users create new additional profiles. Users who want to keep anything from an additional profile can export it before the 14 December deadline.

How To Export And Transfer Admin Rights

Users who want to keep anything from an additional profile can export it before then.

Facebook’s Help Centre says to switch to the profile, go to Settings & privacy, select Settings, and choose “Export your information” under Your information and permissions. Choose “Create export,” select the profile, and decide whether to save the data to a device or an external service.

Exports take time to prepare, so Meta advises submitting requests early. Users with more than one additional profile need a separate export for each.

Exports cannot restore a deleted profile, and they do not move friends, groups or Pages to the main account.

Facebook has a “Review connections” tool, which some users may see, that lets them re-add those connections from their main profile. Users should check that tool before the deadline.

Groups need separate attention. Facebook recommends assigning the main profile as the administrator of any group run through an additional profile before 14 December.

Otherwise, the group will be paused until a new admin is appointed. Some group admins may not realise this until it happens, as Meta’s public announcement leaves out the warning that appears in individual notices.

Users Should Watch Out For Scam Messages

Meta says it is notifying affected users by email and inside the Facebook app.

Commentary around the change has also flagged scam messages claiming an account will be removed on 14 December and asking users to click a link to stop it.

Users can handle exports and admin transfers from their own Facebook Settings.

Meta has not said when deletions will begin after the deadline.

Meta has said that removing fake accounts is a separate, ongoing process, and that it does not link that work to the 14 December change.

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