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Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad (DLMI) posted a net profit of RM40.5 million for the third quarter ended 30 September 2026, up 26.2 per cent from RM32.1 million a year earlier. The company announced the results in a press release on Wednesday (18 November).

Revenue rose 6.6 per cent to RM399.3 million. DLMI attributed the growth to higher sales of its core liquid milk range, strong demand in the out-of-home channel and contributions from new products.

Operating profit rose 37.4 per cent to RM54.1 million. The company said the increase came from higher revenue, favourable exchange rates and the absence of transition-related one-off costs in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax rose 42.7 per cent to RM53.5 million.

Compared with the second quarter, revenue increased 3.3 per cent, operating profit rose 3.7 per cent and net profit grew 6.0 per cent. DLMI said operating profit was helped by favourable foreign exchange movements and lower cost of goods sold, driven by production efficiencies.

The company said its core Dutch Lady liquid milk range continued to drive sales after a relaunch with a new pack identity in the second quarter. Dutch Lady Omega 3*6 and the newly launched Dutch Lady Tealive range also contributed positively, while new accounts strengthened its presence in the out-of-home channel.

Cash Position, Dividend and Outlook

DLMI said net cash from operating activities for the first nine months rose to RM100.1 million from RM67.5 million a year earlier. It fully settled an intercompany loan by the end of the quarter and reduced borrowings.

The company declared a second interim dividend of 40 sen per share, payable on 10 December, and proposed acquiring a 35 per cent stake in Jemaluang Dairy Valley for RM17.5 million.

Managing Director Veronika Utami said the results reflected the strength of the company’s core portfolio. “Our quarterly performance reflects the continued trust Malaysian families place in Dutch Lady and the strength of our core liquid milk portfolio,” she said.

The company has also proposed acquiring a 35 per cent stake in Jemaluang Dairy Valley Sdn Bhd (JDV) from Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad for RM17.5 million in cash to strengthen its presence in the domestic fresh milk segment.

DLMI maintained a positive full-year outlook, supported by its brand strength and growing recognition of milk’s nutritional value. However, the company warned that dairy raw material prices rose in the third quarter, are expected to rise further in the fourth quarter, and are projected to increase significantly in 2027, putting pressure on margins.

Profit growth moderated from the 63.2 per cent year-on-year surge recorded in the second quarter. Whether DLMI can sustain its earnings momentum will depend on how effectively it manages input costs as dairy commodity prices rise into 2027.

READ MORE: Did You Know The Two Iconic Dutch Lady Cows In PJ Are Called Daisy & Maya? And They’re Moo-ving

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