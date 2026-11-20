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Cooperation between Umno and PAS dubbed as the “Blue Wave” does not pose an obstacle to his return to contest the Padang Rengas parliamentary seat, says former Cabinet minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz.

Nazri said the cooperation was specifically between Umno and PAS, arguing that there was no reason for him to make way for the current Padang Rengas MP, Azahari Hasan, who was elected under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner in the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said PAS had not contested the constituency in GE15, when Azahari won the seat as a Bersatu candidate before subsequently joining Parti Wawasan Negara (Wawasan).

“Bersatu is no longer there (holding the seat). The person holding the seat now is not from PAS. He has only recently joined Wawasan, a new entity,” Nazri told TRP in an interview on 19 Nov.

Azahari Has No Claim To Seat On Behalf Of PN, Says Nazri

He argued that Azahari had no legitimate claim to the seat on behalf of PN, as the party that he is representing now had not contested it in the previous general election.

Nazri also questioned why Umno and PAS, which he described as two established parties with strong grassroots networks, should give way to Wawasan, which was formed after GE15.

“If Umno and PAS are going to work together, these are two parties with grassroots support. Why should we give Wawasan the opportunity to win? Who are they?” he said.

Nazri maintained that the current MP’s choice of party or electoral platform in GE16 was a matter for him to decide, but insisted that Padang Rengas should remain a BN seat.

“If he wants to contest under a different banner, whether it is Wawasan or PN, that is his business. But if he wants to claim the parliamentary seat he won, that is his problem,” he said.

Nazri Cites Experience, Division Chief Position To Justify Comeback

The former minister also defended his own eligibility to contest the seat, pointing out that he remained the Umno Padang Rengas division chief despite not contesting GE15. Nazri had also served as Malaysia’s ambassador during his time away from active politics.

He said his continued position as division chief, coupled with his previous parliamentary experience, gave him grounds to seek a return to Parliament.

“I am still the division chief. So, from several aspects, I have the right and am qualified to contest,” he said.

Nazri represented Padang Rengas for six terms between 1995, when the constituency was known as Cenderoh, and 2022, before sitting out the 15th General Election (GE15). BN’s candidate, Datuk Mohd Arrif Abdul Majid, subsequently lost the seat to Azahari Hasan by a majority of 3,046 votes.



READ MORE: Who Is Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz And Why Are Many Hating On His Appointment As Malaysia’s Ambassador To The US?

His renewed interest in contesting the constituency comes amid questions over how BN and PN will divide parliamentary seats if their electoral cooperation in Negeri Sembilan and Melaka is extended to GE16.

Nazri, however, said his remarks should not be viewed as an attempt to undermine the cooperation, insisting that his position was consistent with the proposed arrangement involving Umno and PAS.

Umno and PAS’ cooperation has yielded a series of electoral successes, including in Melaka, where the state election concluded last week.

The BN-PN alliance, which brings together Umno and PAS, has recorded a series of strong electoral performances in the Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka state elections, securing victories in all three contests.

In the Johor state election in July 2026, BN won 48 of the 56 state seats contested, securing a two-thirds majority on its own, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) captured the remaining eight seats.

The momentum continued in Negeri Sembilan in August 2026, where the BN-PN alliance secured 25 of the 36 state seats. BN won 18 seats, while PN captured seven, including four won by PAS. PH, meanwhile, secured 11 seats.

In the Melaka state election in November 2026, BN and PN collectively won 24 of the 28 state seats, with BN securing 21 seats and PN taking three. PH managed to win only four seats, while BN retained enough seats to form the state government independently.

Across the three state elections, BN secured a total of 87 seats, while PN won 10, giving the two coalitions a combined tally of 97 seats.

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