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Malaysia’s much-anticipated disaster alert system has created confusion among the public, after the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) suddenly labelled information about a planned public test on 19 November as false.

According to MCMC’s social media post issued late tonight, the much reported “19 November test” information is “false”.

Instead, the activity scheduled for 19 November is an internal technical test to assess the system’s readiness and effectiveness before a wider implementation.

It is not a test alert intended for members of the public in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan and Pahang, as claimed in the circulating information.

In other words, the technical exercise is still happening, but the public should not expect to receive the widely anticipated test alert.

So where did the date come from?

For weeks, Malaysians had been hearing about a live test of the country’s upcoming Cell Broadcast System (CBS), which is designed to send emergency warnings directly to mobile phones during disasters.

The CBS is being developed to improve how Malaysians receive urgent warnings during natural disasters, potentially allowing alerts to reach compatible mobile phones without requiring an internet connection or conventional SMS.

It is an important initiative, particularly as the country enters another Northeast Monsoon season.

The date was not simply plucked out of a WhatsApp forward or an anonymous social media post.

In October, the New Straits Times reported that the system was in its final phase of development, with a live test scheduled for 19 November.

“Yang sahih di RTM”

On 5 November, national broadcaster RTM shared an infographic on its official platform of a pilot test of Malaysia’s warning alert system with an expected date of 19 November 2026 prominently displayed.

The infographic, which credited the Ministry of Communications and a Dewan Rakyat statement dated 29 October 2026, told Malaysians that selected compatible phones in flood-prone areas of Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Kelantan and Pahang could sound loudly and display emergency notifications during the exercise.

Ujian Sistem Amaran Kecemasan (CBS) Dijangka 19 November ‘Yang sahih di RTM’ #RTM #BeritaRTM #MalaysiaMadani #TaatSetia #BersamaMALAYSIAKU #RancakkanMADANI #MADANIBekerja https://t.co/EtuY5WlTvj — Berita RTM (@RtmBerita) November 5, 2026

It even reassured the public that the messages would be test notifications rather than actual disaster warnings, advising recipients not to panic if their phones displayed the word “ujian”.

The infographic also explained that no special application or internet connection would be required, provided the phones were compatible and had mobile network coverage.

More importantly, it described the exercise as a test of the effectiveness of delivering alerts to the public.

The infographic further outlined a rollout timeline, with full operations scheduled for late November 2026 and a national test expected in early December.

It did however include a disclaimer that the final date, time and location were subject to an official announcement by the authorities.

News outlets reported same date

Other news outlets had been reporting the same date and live testing since October, with members of the public encouraged to update their phone software in preparation for receiving emergency alerts.

Among the latest was a report by The Star on 18 November that MCMC had confirmed that a “test” would take place the following day, describing it as a technical readiness test covering the process from the issuance of an alert to its delivery to mobile devices.

The New Straits Times also published an article on 18 November titled “Don’t panic if your phone alarm goes off tomorrow, it’s only a drill.”

Not only that, various social media users with high follower counts had been posting reminders about the 19 November alert system.

“Semak dahulu sebelum berkongsi”

MCMC tonight ended its statement by advising the public not to spread unverified information and to refer to its official channels for the latest announcements.

It included the reminder: “Semak dahulu sebelum berkongsi.” (Verify first before sharing.)

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