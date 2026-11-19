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Tonight’s the night emo and scene kids (and adults) will be screaming their lungs out singing along to the highly anticipated My Chemical Romance (MCR) concert happening at Bukit Jalil Stadium.

The fact that MCR fans are already in line more than 12 hours before the show kicks off is a testament to their love and dedication to the iconic rock band.

Threads users shared photos of a queue forming in front of the venue as early as 7am today (19 November).

It’s understood that these MCRmy (a name referring to MCR fans) early birds are those who purchased the “I Don’t Love You” standing zone ticket category.

At about 8am, the queue had gotten even longer as more hardcore fans made their way into the line.

The concert only starts at 8:30pm

The MCR fans queueing up almost 12 hours before the show actually starts shows their love and dedication for the iconic rock band.

They will have to sit through scorching hot weather at noon and perhaps an expected downpour in the afternoon, if the weather patterns today are consistent with the past several days.

Besides the weather, concertgoers driving to the venue will have to deal with an expected traffic jam and finding parking spots.

Perhaps the best option, for those who want to skip a logistics headache, is to take the MRT train to Bukit Jalil station.

Many Malaysians grew up listening to MCR in their turbulent teen years

For many Malaysians, especially millennials who went through their angsty teen years listening to MCR, the concert is an important part of their youth.

MCR last performed in Malaysia in 2007, during their The Black Parade album tour.

Although their first album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love was released in 2002, it wasn’t until 2004’s Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge that shot them to fame.

The album’s tracks I’m Not Okay (I Promise) and Helena became a sensation on music channel MTV, and 3.5 million to 4 million copies have been sold to date.

It wasn’t just about the music and lyrics, but also the concept and aesthetic that came with the album in its music videos that captured worldwide audiences, even Malaysians.

Their success soared to new heights when they released The Black Parade in 2006, featuring a darker, more theatrical sound with themes revolving around death, grief, and the afterlife.

With almost an entirely brand new look and feel, MCR gained an even stronger following from longstanding fans, and pulled in even more new adorers with the main track of the album: Welcome to the Black Parade.

At the time of writing, the track has been played 1,138,162,1577 times on Spotify (we kid you not).

In 2010, the band released one more album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, that featured a brand new concept surrounding a dystopian world ruled by a corrupt mega corporation.

MCR broke up, and got together again

A pivotal moment in MCR’s history was when the band announced their break up on 22 March 2013.

Frontman Gerard Way shared the news that the band was ending after 12 years of performing together.

However, the group reportedly began getting back together for secret jam sessions and rehearsals in 2017.

Eventually, much to the delight of their longtime fans, MCR announced their return with a concert in Los Angeles, California in 2019.

Now, after 19 long years, MCR is finally back in Malaysia for a two-night concert, and Malaysian fans are now Okay again.

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