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Suria KLCC is the only Malaysian mall on Cushman & Wakefield’s list of Asia-Pacific’s most expensive retail destinations, placing 23rd out of 55 locations in the firm’s Main Streets Across the World 2026 report released on Tuesday (17 Nov). It also secured 21st place in the separate global ranking of 50 markets.

The report, released on Wednesday (18 November), ranks Suria KLCC 23rd among 55 retail locations in the region.

Annual rent is US$294 (about RM1,213) per square foot, up 1% from a year earlier.

Hong Kong and Tokyo lead the region

Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong tops the Asia-Pacific list at US$1,406 (RM5,808) per square foot a year, though rent there fell 6%.

Causeway Bay follows at US$1,329 (RM5,489), down 3%. Tokyo’s Ginza is third at US$1,189 (RM4,912), flat on the year.

Several Indian streets recorded double-digit rent increases, including New Delhi’s Khan Market, where rents rose 14%.

Tokyo’s Shibuya rose 20% as retailers looked beyond pricier districts. Seoul’s Myeongdong rose 9%, helped by international visitors.

Rents fell mostly on streets in Greater China, where the report points to weak domestic demand.

New York’s Upper Fifth Avenue Takes Top Spot

New York’s Upper Fifth Avenue has retaken the top spot, with rents up 35% to US$2,700 (RM11,151) per square foot a year. It moved up from third place in 2025.

London’s New Bond Street, at US$2,230 (RM9,210), and Milan’s Via Montenapoleone, at US$2,160 (RM8,921), were both flat over the past year.

Across 147 main streets tracked, rents rose 3% on average in local currency. That is slower than the 4.3% recorded in the previous report. Nearly half of the streets (49%) saw rent increases, 19% saw falls and 32% held steady.

Suria KLCC’s rental resilience comes amid a major wave of new retail supply in the capital, with property analysts projecting over 1.2 million sq ft of new city centre space by the end of 2026—led by the recently opened Ombak KLCC and 118 Mall.

READ MORE: Mall Madness: Nearly 1,000 Shopping Centres In Malaysia, 34 New Ones In The Pipeline

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