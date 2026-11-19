Second Fatal Tiger Attack In Two Months Claims Life Of Sungai Siput Villager
Single father of five Ngah Itam, 65, was gathering bamboo in the Lata Serai forest when he was mauled on Wednesday (18 Nov), prompting urgent safety warnings for Kampung Bawong residents.
Credit: Mohd Zolkafly Harun/FB
In Brief
- Ngah Itam, 65, an Orang Asli man and single father of five, was killed in a suspected tiger attack while gathering bamboo near Sungai Siput.
- This is the second fatal tiger attack in Sungai Siput within two months, following the death of Zamberi Angah, 42, in September.