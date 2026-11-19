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An Orang Asli man was killed in a suspected tiger attack near Sungai Siput, Perak, on Wednesday (18 Nov) while gathering bamboo.

Ngah Itam, 65, a single father of five, is believed to have been searching for bamboo when the animal attacked him in the Lata Serai forest in Kampung Bawong.

Lintang assemblyman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun offered his condolences to the victim’s family and urged swift action to safeguard the public.

Villagers of Kampung Bawong and those living in nearby areas were urged to remain vigilant and stay away from the forest.

This incident marks the second fatal tiger attack in Sungai Siput within two months. On 21 September, another Orang Asli man named Zamberi Angah, 42, was killed by a tiger while gathering rattan near Kampung Takung, Pos Perwor, in Sungai Siput.

READ MORE: “I Heard Him Scream”: The Son Who Saw A Tiger Take His Father

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