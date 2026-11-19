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A Form Three student was found dead at a boarding school in Kuala Kangsar yesterday (18 Nov).

The body was sent to Taiping Hospital for a post-mortem, and the police have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

The deceased, identified as Muhammad Al Fatih Mohd Idzwan, had been studying at the school since Form One and was expected to remain until Form Five.

His father, Mohd Idzwan Razali, 48, was informed of his son’s death by the police and the school principal at about 4pm yesterday (18 Nov). He said the family is leaving it up to the authorities to determine what had happened.

Mohd Idzwan said his late son, the third of five children, was well-behaved. He reportedly had no issues at school and went home during the Deepavali break before returning to the hostel.

His son had messaged him on Telegram a day before the incident, chatting about ordinary things like what he had eaten that day. The body is expected to be buried in Juasseh, Kuala Pilah, after the post-mortem.

The body is expected to be buried in Juasseh, Kuala Pilah, after post-mortem.

Investigations are underway

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has ordered a probe into the student’s death, while Education Minister Datuk Seri Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry would not compromise on any negligence or breach of safety procedures.

On Facebook, Fadhlina confirmed that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras near the scene were functioning and the footage had been handed to the police.

She also directed the Schools Inspectorate to visit the school today (19 Nov) to examine its management and compliance with safety protocols.

Several school administrators and teachers have been temporarily relieved of their duties to assist with investigations.

Those affected were provided with psychosocial support, while students who are not sitting for examinations are allowed to return home on Friday (20 Nov).

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