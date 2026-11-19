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Two children aged six and seven years old believed to be foreign nationals were spotted by locals who filmed them playing on a window ledge of a high-rise apartment in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

According to a Berita Harian report, the viral incident was recorded around 4.26pm on 13 November 2026.

Subang Jaya Disctrict Deputy Police Chief, Superintendent Mohd Fairus Jaafar, said preliminary investigations found that the children were believed to have climbed through a window before playing on the outer structure of the building.

He also said that police believe they were left at home with no parental supervision.

“The two children are foreign nationals aged six and seven years old, and are believed to have been left alone at home without parental supervision. They then climbed out the window to play on the outer section of the building.

“However, it’s fortunate that neither of the children were harmed,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under the Child Act 2001

According to Mohd Fairus, police received a report from the building’s management on 16 November, following complaints submitted by tenants.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platform Threads, showing the two children walking along a concrete ledge of the building several stories above ground level.

In one footage, the children could be seen walking along the ledge, away from an open window, and a separate footage showed them climbing back into their apartment through the open window.

The video shared by user @thissoll__ sparked concern among social media users over the safety of the young children.

According to the post, the location of the incident was identified as an apartment at Tropicana Metropark, Subang Jaya.

A notice was also reportedly issued to serve as a warning about children playing on the outer structure, ledge and window of the building that could cause serious injury or death, should they fall.

Residents were also urged to immediately inform other tenants, the building management, and the police if they see children doing anything similar.

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