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Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has formally apologised to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following calls for him to resign from the government over a controversial pantun urging voters to support Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) if they did not want to be cheated.

In a letter dated Nov 17 that has since gone viral on social media, Ahmad, who is also Pontian MP, acknowledged that the choice of words in the pantun he recited was inappropriate for someone holding a position in the government administration.

The pantun was delivered during the winding-up session of the committee-stage debate on the Works Ministry’s budget in the Dewan Rakyat on Nov 16.

“I genuinely enjoy composing pantun in my speeches. The pantun was not included in the winding-up speech text and was delivered while responding to two questions from MPs on toll reductions and abolitions.

“Nevertheless, I take full responsibility for those words, and I have withdrawn the word ‘kencing’ in the pantun in Parliament,” Ahmad said in the letter.

Ahmad withdrew the word after being instructed to do so by the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

On Facebook, the Anak Sungai Derhaka page shared Ahmad’s letter to Anwar with the caption: “Takut ke Mat?”

Meanwhile, Threads user @tok.hang67 questioned whether the apology marked the beginning of a ceasefire among factions within the Madani Government.

Ahmad had previously been among the strongest advocates of BN’s participation in the Madani Government, before PH and BN went head-to-head in the Sabah, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka state elections, where PH performed poorly.

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