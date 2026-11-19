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Acer Malaysia introduced POSWARE, a new brand for its point-of-sale (POS) hardware aimed at retailers, wholesalers, and food and beverage (F&B) businesses.

The launch was announced on 12 November at Le Méridien Petaling Jaya.

Available in three processor configurations, the Smart Order F1 starts at RM6,999, while the KDS starts at RM4,999.

Front-End And Back-End Solutions For Businesses

The Smart Order F1 is an all-in-one counter solution. It combines a barcode scanner and a thermal receipt printer with a dual-screen setup.

Acer said the integrated design simplifies checkout and gives customers more transparency over their transactions.

The company described the unit as quiet in operation. It said the F1 suits small retail counters and cafés, as well as supermarkets and larger commercial establishments.

Acer added that deployment is straightforward and that configurations can be adapted. Businesses can set up or expand their POS infrastructure based on their needs.

The POSWARE KDS is a kitchen display system with an 18.5-inch Full HD, 10-point touchscreen and a durable enclosure.

Acer said the KDS is built for kitchen use. Teams can view incoming orders, organise preparation queues, and track order progress on the screen when paired with compatible kitchen management software.

Sales And After-Sales Service Available Nationwide

The Smart Order F1 starts at RM6,999. The KDS starts at RM4,999.

Prices are the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices excluding sales tax and may vary by location.

Acer said POSWARE is backed by its nationwide sales and after-sales service network. The company said this helps businesses limit operational disruptions.

Enquiries can be made via Acer Malaysia’s Facebook page (@AcerMalaysia), Acer’s Product Infoline at 1800-88-1288 (9am to 6pm, Mondays to Fridays), or ama.marcom@acer.com.

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