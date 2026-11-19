Acer Malaysia Targets Cafés And Retailers With New POSWARE Hardware Lineup
Pre-orders are now open for the all-in-one Smart Order F1 checkout terminal from RM6,999 and an 18.5-inch kitchen display system from RM4,999.
Jake Lim TRP / Jireh Consult
In Brief
- Acer Malaysia has launched POSWARE, a new POS hardware brand targeting retailers and F&B businesses, with two products now available for pre-order.
- The Smart Order F1 is an all-in-one checkout counter combining a barcode scanner, receipt printer, and dual-screen setup, suited for various business sizes.
- The Smart Order F1 starts at RM6,999 and the KDS at RM4,999, both backed by Acer's nationwide sales and after-sales service network.